Russian Soldiers Rue 'Colossal' Regiment Losses in Video Address to Putin

A video shared on Telegram appears to show a group of Russian soldiers complaining on camera about significant casualties their regiment has suffered in the Ukraine war, and accusing the Russian military leadership of failing to provide artillery cover or air support.

Newsweek could not independently verify the authenticity of the 3-minute and 31-second clip, which was published on the Supernova+ Telegram channel on Thursday, September 14, and later shared on X, formerly Twitter, and other platforms.

Videos of Russian troops bemoaning lack of equipment, supplies or incompetent leadership have appeared on social media numerous times since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In some cases, the soldiers later followed up with videos, in which they denied having such difficulties.

Russian servicemen patrol in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol on May 18, 2022. In September 2023, a group of Russian soldiers published a video address to President Putin bemoaning massive losses and a lack of support from the military command. Olga MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

"Klishchiivka [in eastern Ukraine]...Five hundred Komsomol members express their sincere concern in connection with the colossal losses of personnel...They refuse to comply with the orders.. Oh joy!!!" the Telegram post by Supernova+, a pro-Ukraine Telegram channel, said in Russian.

In the video the soldiers, directly addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country's military command, state their military base number as "29297," which they say is part of the "1008th Motorized Rifle Regiment."

"We [who] have been taking part in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine since December 16, 2022, are reporting to you about the current situation at the front.

"First, since August 25, 2023, to September 12, 2023, while we have been carrying out the combat missions in the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk People's Republic, our military command has failed to provide us with artillery support or counter-battery defenses. There is also a complete lack of electronic warfare activity."

"Second, [we report] the violation of the charter stating that losses of personnel amounting to 10 percent to 35 percent of the total will result in the imminent withdrawal of said unit from the frontlines. As of today, we have only 25-30 percent of manpower from the entire regiment," the masked soldier continued.

⚠️ In Klishchiivka, Russian soldiers express their sincere concern regarding the colossal losses of personnel and refuse to follow any further orders. pic.twitter.com/8vmGCPdPMm — Astraia intel 🇺🇦 (@astraiaintel) September 14, 2023

He went on to say that despite the "colossal losses of the regiment," soldiers who signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry had not received documentation or any other paperwork confirming their service status, and were "not receiving their salaries, or receiving just a small part."

The soldier concluded by appealing to the military leadership to investigate and address the issues discussed.

While Newsweek could not immediately geolocate the video independently, recent reports indicate Ukraine has been making gains in the Bakhmut area, including closing in on full control of Klishchiivka and, as of Thursday, liberating the nearby town of Andriivka.

While the area continues to see some of the most intense combat along the front, retreating Russian troops have reportedly taken significant losses amid artillery fire.

As Newsweek previously reported, in January 2023, a video circulating on social media appeared to show Russian soldiers complaining that they were being blackmailed by their commanders into fighting President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

And in August, in another video appeal addressed to Putin, soldiers accused a regional governor of stealing their wages.

Over the course of the war, similar videos were a trademark of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who directed his ire at the Russian military leadership and Shoigu in particular.

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash over the city of Tver in August.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.