World

Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Exercise

By
World Russia Fighter jets Russian jets Plane crash

Two crew members on board a Russian fighter jet died in a training flight crash on Saturday, Russian state media reported.

The news agency Tass said the Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft crashed "in a deserted area" in the Kaliningrad region, which is the western-most part of the Russian Federation and borders the Baltic States.

The Telegram channel 112 said that the plane crashed in the region's Chernyakhovsky district and said that "according to our information, the crew did not have time to eject." It added that during the accident "there was a bang in the air." Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.

The Su-30 fighter is a Soviet-era twin-engine, two-seat fighter aircraft which has been used extensively during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets and MiG-29 fighter jets fly over downtown Moscow during a rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade on May 4, 2022. Russia said on August 12, 2023 that a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Russia's Western Military District, in which Kaliningrad lies, said no ammunition was on board the plane and that according to preliminary information the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, Tass reported.

The Russian air force has suffered non-combat crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Experts have also highlighted issues of inadequate training for Russian pilots and poor aircraft maintenance.

Last month, a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean near the Kamchatka Peninsula during a training flight over Avacha Bay, according to Tass, which said that Russian Navy rescuers were deployed to search for the crew.

Also last month, a Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber aircraft crashed into the Sea of Azov near the town of Yeysk. Video footage circulating online shows beachgoers witnessing the pilot ejecting from the aircraft as it headed towards the water. He died after reportedly getting tangled in his parachute.

Read more

In October last year, a Sukhoi Su-34 bomber crashed into an apartment block in the city of Yeysk in the southern Krasnodar region, killing 15 people. The same month a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing at least two.

Also in October 2022 video showed a pilot ejecting from a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 jet before it crashed in an unknown area. Meanwhile, in June 2022, an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed and caught fire near the city of Ryazan after attempting an emergency landing due to an engine malfunction on a training flight.

Following the spate of crashes, Britain's defense ministry said last October that the Russian air force was struggling to provide enough aircrew for its invasion of Ukraine.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC