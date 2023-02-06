Republicans Rage Over Sam Smith's Grammy Performance: 'This Is Evil'

Singer Sam Smith sparked outrage among conservative figures over their performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, with many declaring it to be "satanic."

Smith, who along with Kim Petras won the award for best pop duo/group performance on the night, sang their hit single "Unholy" at the ceremony.

During the performance, Smith sang while dressed head to toe in red, including a devil horn hat, while being surrounded by dancers who resembled Samara from the horror film The Ring.

Petras performed in a cage surrounded by flames while flanked by famed drag stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who were dressed as dominatrixes also sporting devil horns.

Smith and Petras also made history on Sunday by becoming the first non-binary person and openly transgender woman, respectively, to win a Grammy in the best pop duo/group performance category.

In response to their performance, a number of Republicans expressed their horror and anger at the apparent "satanism" being evoked by Smith and Petras.

Conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler tweeted: "Don't fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up."

In response to Wheeler's tweet, Texas Senator Ted Cruz added: "This...is...evil."

Ben Kew, editor-at-large for political news website Human Events, tweeted: "I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this performance from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan."

Charlie Kirk, political commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, also noted that an advert for the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine, appeared at the end of Smith and Petras' performance.

The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer…pic.twitter.com/RS6ZYrsbAF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2023

"The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer...," Kirk tweeted.

Robby Starbuck, a former GOP congressional candidate for Tennessee's 5th district, tweeted: "People like Sam Smith who love to mock Christianity and use Satanic themes always think they're super edgy artists by doing it. In reality it's not edgy. It's boring, vile, rehashed shock tactics that Hollywood seals clap for because they're evil & stupid."

When asked about the supposedly devilish performance backstage at the Grammys, Petras said it was inspired by not feeling accepted by religion.

"I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool, and I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realizing it didn't want me to be a part of it," she said.

"So it's a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live because as a trans person, I'm already not kind of wanted in religion. So we were doing a take on that and I was kind of hell keeper Kim."