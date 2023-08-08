Celebrities Share Tributes After Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend's Tragic Death

Tributes have poured in for Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, who has died after a private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a statement shared with People on Monday, Randall's family revealed that the model-turned-photographer passed away on August 5. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," read his family's statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement continued. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Sandra Bullock and her partner, Bryan Randall, on June 5, 2018, in New York City.

ALS, which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is described by Mayo Clinic as a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. Its cause is often unknown, although some cases can be inherited.

Soon after the announcement, Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to Instagram to share a photo of a dapper Randall smiling as he held a cigar.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote in an accompanying caption.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Bullock-Prado concluded her message by requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The post was met with an outpouring of tributes from a number of well-wishers.

"Gesine, I only met him a few times but was always touched by his gentlemanly manners," My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos commented. "I'm sorry for your loss. Sending much love to your sister, you and your family.

Food Network star Aarti Sequeira also commented on the post, writing: "I'm so so sorry for your and your sister's loss Gesine. My heart broke when I read the news."

"So very sorry," said The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick. "My deepest condolences to you and your family. Rest In Peace Bryan."

Over on X, formerly Twitter, ABC News personality Deborah Roberts shared a photo of Bullock with Randall, as she wrote that she was "very sad" to hear that the Oscar winner "has lost her partner in love and life."

"Bryan Randall died after a quiet battle with ALS. He was only 57. She spoke lovingly of him and his example over the years," Roberts added.

So very sad to hear that actress Sandra Bullock has lost her partner in love and life. Bryan Randall died after a quiet battle with ALS. He was only 57. She spoke lovingly of him and his example over the years.

Ocean's 8 star Bullock, who first met Randall when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in January 2015, spoke candidly about her love for her partner during a December 2021 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk.

"I found the love of my life," Bullock, 59, said at the time. "We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Screen star Bullock—who is mother to son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10—also spoke about Randall's positive influence on her children at the time.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," she explained. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

"I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,'" added Bullock, who was previously married to Jesse James. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."