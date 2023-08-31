Politics

Trump Ally Sarah Palin Floats Theory About 2024 Election

Sarah Palin, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump and the first female GOP vice presidential candidate, said she thinks President Joe Biden will not be the Democratic Party's nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Palin said the Democrats will use investigations into Biden's family in order to remove him from the 2024 ticket and replace him with someone who will be "their new savior."

Palin squared off against Biden in 2008 when he was former President Barack Obama's running mate and she was running with John McCain on the Republican ticket. She also served as the governor of Alaska but resigned in 2009 before her term was finished.

More recently, Palin has become a regular political commentator on television and last week made headlines for suggesting on Newsmax that a civil war could result from Trump's arrest in Georgia.

Sarah Palin at the Conservative Political Action Coalition's annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 2, 2023. Palin said during a recent appearance on Newsmax that she doesn't think Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Palin spoke with host Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza on Wednesday about corruption allegations regarding Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. She accused the left of releasing new details in relation to the probe in order to anger the American public and set up replacing Biden on the presidential ticket.

"I think it's becoming exposed because their strategy—the left strategy—is to get us so riled up and so angry about the corruption of Joe Biden and his family that at the last minute, they are going to have Biden bail. He's not going to be the nominee," Palin said.

"They are going to throw someone else in that will be the messiah, their new savior, and that will take away so many of the arguments that the right has against the left in this presidential campaign season."

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Palin also criticized Biden's decision to observe the anniversary of the September 11 attacks while stopping in her home state of Alaska on his way back from a trip to Asia.

"This is horrible. It's not an appropriate anniversary recognition of one of the worst things that's ever happened on American soil," Palin said, before adding that she thinks Biden is only stopping at Anchorage's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in order for his jet to refuel.

"It's just convenience. It's not sincerity of recognizing how terrible it was—9/11—and certainly he should be speaking on taking steps on how we make sure such a thing never happens again," she said. "It's a convenient joke."

