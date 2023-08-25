Trump Ally Sarah Palin Makes Ominous Prediction After Georgia Arrest

Sarah Palin, an ally to Donald Trump and former governor of Alaska, made an ominous prediction following Thursday's arrest of the former president in Fulton County, Georgia, telling supporters that they need to rise up.

"Those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them what the heck, do you do want us to be in civil war? Because that's what's going to happen," Palin said during an interview on Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance on Thursday. "We're not going to keep putting up with this."

Palin continued by saying that "we do need to rise up and take our country back."

The comments by the former governor come shortly after Trump surrendered himself in Fulton County following an indictment by District Attorney Fani Willis related to the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

“We do need to rise up.” Sarah Palin threatens Trump supporters will start a civil war. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/Tkzy5v3KoH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump's mugshot was released on Thursday evening, with the former president making his return to X, formerly Twitter, to share a link to his donation website and wrote "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER" accompanying the photo.

Earlier this month, Willis announced the indictment against Trump and 18 other co-defendants who were accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," Willis said following the indictment.

Shortly after polls closed in the 2020 election, Trump was heard asking Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger to help find 11,780 votes, which would have resulted in him beating Joe Biden in the state. The comments by Trump, which were made on a leaked phone call, sparked an investigation in Fulton County and eventually the recent indictment.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is seen on November 6, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin, an ally to Donald Trump, made an ominous prediction following Thursday's arrest of the former president in Fulton County, Georgia, telling supporters that they need to rise up. Spencer Platt/Getty

While speaking to reporters following his arrest, Trump said, "Sad day for America, this should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge the election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it."

During her interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Palin also criticized the Republican National Committee (RNC) and said, "I would say the RNC though, that's what's lacking when it comes to collective anger that can be healthy and it can be useful."

She added: "They [the RNC] holds the funds that could be helping out in this situation, they have the platform and yet they're too timid," Palin said, adding that the RNC is a bunch of RINOs, an acronym for Republican in Name Only.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.