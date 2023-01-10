Claims Saudi Arabia Bent Marriage Law for Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called out on social media after he appeared to have had laws in Saudi Arabia changed so that he can live with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

It has been reported that laws in the kingdom "prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract" but the Saudi authorities will reportedly "turn a blind eye" to Ronaldo's living arrangements.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker has just completed a mega-money deal with Al-Nassr in which he will pocket $200 million-a-year for his two-and-a-half year deal with the Middle East club.

Ronaldo will move his family to Saudi Arabia after his controversial exit from Manchester United and will settle them in a luxury property.

A lawyer told EFE : "Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone. Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime."

The move to have the laws changed has received scathing remarks on social media, who have decried Ronaldo for not marrying Spanish model Rodriguez, 28, who he shares two children with.

Ronaldo also has three other children from two different surrogate mothers.

One person hit out at the soccer star, tweeting: "All that just so he doesn't have to marry her."

Another decried: "So he would rather do all that than marry her..."

A third thought it was a joke, tweeting: "All this just so he won't have to marry her... embarrassing."

While a fourth tweeted that it was a lot to do rather than get married: "He made them bend their laws instead of just marrying her, I'm crying."

Another commented: "I'd be absolutely WRECKED if a guy went to this extent to avoid marrying me."

One person hit out at the Saudi authorities, saying that they have been too easily persuaded because of who was asking.

They tweeted: "So that means they can change their laws that are based on religion when the person is important enough. Umm..."

Ronaldo is set to make his debut for his new club on January 22 and he said that he moved to the Middle East as he has achieved all he wanted to in Europe.

After signing on the dotted line, the soccer star said: "I feel so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and now this is a new challenge.

"I'm grateful Al-Nassr have given me this opportunity, not only for the football but for the young generation and the female generation. For me, this is a challenge but I feel very happy and very proud."

Rudi Garcia, the manager at Al-Nassr is ecstatic that Ronaldo (who is often called the G.O.A.T., or Greatest Of All Time, alongside Argentina's World Cup winner, Lionel Messi) has decided to take a big step late in his career.

Garcia said: "It's great. Great for us, for Al-Nassr. Great for Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a player. He is one of the best players in the world. It's amazing how much it's put a spotlight on our club.

"The greatest champions are the easiest to manage. He blended in with the squad. We saw him joking and laughing with pleasure with his new teammates. He was with us for the last game, even if he couldn't play. He was in the locker room, riding his bike."

