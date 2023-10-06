Culture

Sean Hannity Reveals His Father Beat Him

Culture Sean Hannity Children Fox News TV

Fox News host Sean Hannity has stated that his father used to hit him with a belt as he lashed out at The View panelist Sunny Hostin and mockingly called her a "snowflake."

During an appearance on her ABC daytime show this week, Hostin called House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) a "terrorist" as she alleged that he once screamed at and "terrorized" her during an encounter.

"Aww, the poor little snowflakes got offended that somebody actually, you know, raised their voice slightly," Hannity said on Thursday after showing a clip of Hostin's comments.

"By the way, when my father would hit me with a belt, I didn't actually raise my voice," Hannity went on. "How did this country... You know, we used to be the land of the free, home of the brave. What happened? When did we become the land of the snowflake?"

Hannity's comments were met with laughs from the audience that was present at the studio.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity is pictured on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Getty
