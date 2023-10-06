News

Trump's Reported House Speaker Nod Throws Cold Water on Him Taking the Seat

By
News Donald Trump Republicans House of Representatives Jim Jordan

Former President Donald Trump has dashed MAGA hopes of him becoming speaker of the House by purportedly endorsing a close GOP ally to lead the chamber instead.

Trump plans to back Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio's bid for speaker, Representative Troy Nehls of Texas said in a Thursday night post to X, formerly Twitter. Nehls announced earlier this week that he was planning to nominate Trump for speaker as his "first order of business" when the chamber reconvened following the removal of California Representative Kevin McCarthy from the role.

Nehls and Jordan were among the majority of Republicans who voted against Representative Matt Gaetz's successful effort to remove McCarthy from speakership. Seven Republicans joined Gaetz and all Democrats in attendance to oust the former speaker in a 216-210 vote on Tuesday. Nehls on Thursday night urged Republicans to back Jordan for the job with Trump's backing.

Donald Trump Throws Cold Water House Speaker
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Wednesday during his civil fraud trial in New York City. Trump on Thursday night purportedly endorsed Representative Jim Jordan for speaker of the House amid speculation that the ex-president might fill the vacant post. Mary Altafeer

"Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker's race," wrote Nehls. "He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House."

Neither Trump nor Jordan had directly addressed the purported endorsement at the time of publication. Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office via email on Thursday night.

Jordan wrote that it was "time for our Republican conference to come together" when announcing his bid for speaker in a letter posted to X on Wednesday morning. A number of hard-right Trump loyalists, including Gaetz, immediately rallied behind the prospect of Jordan's speakership.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has also announced a bid for speaker, while Congressman Kevin Hern has said that he is "entertaining" the idea. Trump suggested that he would be willing to temporarily take on the role hours before his apparent endorsement of Jordan.

Trump told Fox News Digital that he would be willing to "do it if necessary" but only "for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion." News that Trump might be willing to become speaker inspired a wave of excitement in MAGA world, including among some of his supporters in Congress.

"If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!" Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. "It would be the House of MAGA!!!"

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, also a Trump loyalist, announced her endorsement of Jordan shortly after news of Trump's purported backing emerged.

"I'm proud to endorse my friend, @Jim_Jordan, for Speaker of the House!" Boebert wrote in a post to X. "Jim is a trusted conservative who I believe will unify our conference, pass individual appropriations bills, secure our borders, put an end to Ukraine funding, and hold the corrupt Biden administration accountable."

"I'm also certain his leadership will help us expand our House majority in 2024 so we can be ready to help implement President Trump's Agenda 47 on day one," she added. "There's a lot of work ahead - let's get to it!"

Trump critic and former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney warned that Jordan's ascension to speaker could effectively end the Republican Party in a speech at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, asserting that "there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC