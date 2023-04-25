Sean Hannity Speaks Out About Tucker Carlson's Departure Live on Air

Host Sean Hannity addressed Tucker Carlson's shock departure from Fox News during his show on Monday night, coming to the defense of his former colleague.

Fox News abruptly announced the decision to "part ways" with Carlson on Monday. His top-rated opinion show Tucker Carlson Tonight will be immediately replaced with a rotating cast of personalities on Fox News Tonight.

The decision came a few days after the network settled a Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Hannity and his guests, Fox contributors Kellyanne Conway and Jimmy Failla, were mocking former CNN morning show host Don Lemon before Carlson was mentioned.

Lemon's departure from CNN was announced just after midday Eastern time on Monday and no official reason has yet been given by the company.

Host Sean Hannity as Conor McGregor visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. During his show, Sean Hannity briefly addressed Carlson leaving Fox News. Getty

While speaking about Lemon's firing, Hannity said: "We are not talking about Tucker [Carlson], I don't really have any details about it but he had a massive audience and has a huge following. [Don Lemon] had nobody".

Conway also attacked Lemon and accused him of being a poor journalist.

She said: "I have dealt with him, he is mean, he is misogynistic, he is unrepentant and I want you to understand this, this is the difference between Don Lemon and you [Sean] and many other people, he was always unprepared.

"A CNN executive admitted to that to me, they just as much admitted he is just always unprepared."

She closed by saying: "Lemons, by their very nature and design, are bitter and I would say Don Lemon is the most bitter of all."

Despite many of Carlson's fans remarking their outrage and frustration about his departure, some declared their intentions to remain loyal to the former Fox host.

"This is a good thing," tweeted far-right activist and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer. "Fox News was controlled opposition. They had a blacklist and even censored Tucker. Now he's free to do what he wants and hopefully Fox goes bankrupt. Especially now that it's essentially the DeSantis News Network. Good riddance."

"Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!" Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted. "Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can't wait to see what's next!"

Regardless of the speculation behind the reason behind Fox and Carlson parting ways, Fox's statement wished the controversial host well in his future endeavors.

The Fox statement, dated April 24, said: "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

"Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 P.M/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

Newsweek has contacted Fox News via email for comment.