Are Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez Dating? What We Know So Far

Musician Zayn Malik and singer and actress Selena Gomez reportedly shared a date in New York City last week.

The rumors surrounding the stars' potential romance began after a TikTok user uploaded a now-viral video saying that the two had been spotted together on Thursday, March 23.

TikTok creator @klarissa.mpeg uploaded a clip to the social media site, saying that she works as a hostess at a restaurant in New York City.

She then shared screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages sent to her by her friend, who also works at an NYC restaurant, saying that they had escorted Gomez and Malik to their table at the eatery she is a hostess at.

In the clip, the name of restaurant was blurred out but the sender of the messages said that she saw former One Direction member Malik and Only Murders in the Building star Gomez "hand in hand" and "making out."

Celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi initially downplayed the reports, sharing on their Instagram Story that weren't able to independently confirm the story.

"Usually when [Selena is] out in NYC someone writes in seeing her and I always thought Zayn stayed in Pennsylvania," the anonymous blogger added, along with a shrugging emoji.

Shortly after, however, an eyewitness source told Entertainment Tonight that Gomez and Malik "went out in SoHo in New York City."

"They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," they added.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Malik and Gomez, via email, for comment.

This isn't the first time that Spring Breakers actress Gomez and "Pillow Talk" singer Malik have been romantically linked.

Their past was hinted at by DeuxMoi as they addressed the latest Malik and Gomez speculation by uploading a screenshot of a message from a follower who was querying about the rumored relationship.

In the message, the Instagram user wrote: "Maybe I'm [tripping] but didn't JB tweet out a few years ago something about Selena cheating on him with Zayn?"

The user is referencing Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who she was in a highly-publicized on-and-off relationship with when they were teenagers.

During one of their "off" periods, in 2016, the duo got into a war of words on Instagram and, in screenshots shared by Harper's Bazaar, Gomez reportedly said that Bieber "cheated multiple times" during their relationship.

Bieber, who has been married to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) since 2018, then seemingly responded: "I cheated.. oh I forgot about You and Zayn?"

At the time of Bieber's reported accusations, Malik was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he now shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with.

The former couple dated on-and-off for seven years before calling time on their romantic relationship in 2021.

The pair seem to still be friendly, however, and a source told US Weekly that Hadid has "no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," in the wake of the Gomez romance speculation.

"As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with," the insider said to the publication over the weekend.