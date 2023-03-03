Selena Gomez Fans Convinced Justin Bieber Sides With Her Amid Hailey Drama

Selena Gomez fans have speculated that the singer's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, has shown his support for the Only Murders In the Building actress by following her on Twitter.

The pair were in a highly publicized on-off relationship but ended their romance for good in 2018. Just a few months later, Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

Since the Biebers wed, fans have speculated that there is tension between Gomez, 30, and Hailey, 26, despite both women denying this, and have taken to dissecting their social media posts to find "clues" regarding their supposed feud.

Over the past few weeks their relationship has been back in the spotlight with TikTok users discussing, at length, both Hailey's marriage to Justin, and Justin's former relationship with Gomez.

A series of recent comments Gomez in various TikTok posts have added fuel to the fire. In one, she sticks up for her best friend Taylor Swift after an old clip of Hailey appearing to mock the singer resurfaced.

As rumors continue to swirl that Gomez and Hailey do not get on, fans have been led to believe that Justin was following his ex-girlfriend on Twitter, leading to a huge reaction online.

The frenzy appears to have started when Twitter account @daydreamingmeli posted a tweet that read: "JUSTIN BIEBER FOLLOWED SELENA GOMEZ ITS OVER YALL."

At the time of writing, the tweet had been viewed over 636,000 times, and had garnered over 8000 likes and 671 retweets.

Several fans thought the post indicated that Bieber was extending an olive branch to his ex-girlfriend amid her latest, rumored, drama with his wife.

"I love this. Idc jelena forever!!" wrote one Twitter user, referring to Justin Bieber and Gomez's former "couple name" from when they were an item.

Another said: "Justin [Bieber] following Selena Gomez on Twitter is the plot twist I didn't see coming. I hope Hailey has an eye out for [Selena]."

Despite all the chatter around the exes apparently reconnecting via social media, other Twitter users have pointed out that, actually, Bieber and Gomez never unfollowed each other on Twitter in the first place.

"They never unfollowed each other since 2010 or something," wrote one user alongside a series of laughing emojis.

"[I'm] so tired of these tweets abt justin and selena following each other on twitter like bro they've BEEN following each other & never stopped, it's old news stop trying to make like if its NEW news when it's not. yall wanna play a part so bad," added another frustrated fan.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Bieber for comment.

Both Gomez and Hailey Bieber have denied that they dislike each other in the past and last week, as fans began theorizing that Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner were subtly posting about Gomez online, Gomez announced she was taking a step back from social media.

On Thursday, February 23, the "Come and Get It" singer posted a TikTok Live clip, which was later shared to Twitter, saying that she is "too old" for "silly" gossip.

Hailey Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has admitted in the past that she had ended up in a "really dark" place because of targeted social media attacks from Justin and Selena fans.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in 2022, Hailey was questioned over whether she or her husband had ever asked Gomez to ask her fans to stop attacking her.

She said they had not, explaining: "What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there's something she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything."

Speaking about her online critics, Hailey concluded: "They've never ruined anything for me. They're not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing."