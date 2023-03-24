Selena Gomez Orders Fans to 'Stop' Hailey Bieber Bullying—Full Statement

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has spoken out to ask online trolls to stop bullying model Hailey Bieber.

Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who she was in a highly publicized on-off relationship with when they were teenagers, has been married to supermodel Bieber since 2018.

Since the Biebers wed, fans have speculated that there is tension between Gomez, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 26, despite both women denying this.

Earlier in 2022, things came to a head when fans began dissecting both Gomez and Hailey Bieber's online posts to find "clues" regarding their supposed feud, leading Gomez to step back from social media.

Now, after weeks of rumor regarding both women, Gomez has finally spoken out by posting a statement on her Instagram Story.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the star wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

The singer added a red love heart emoji to the end of her statement.

Shortly after posting the statement, Gomez followed Bieber on Instagram.

Fans were quick to respond to Gomez's statement, and many took to Twitter to comment on her words.

One fan, in response to account @PopBase's screenshot of Gomez's Instagram Story, wrote: "Regardless of whose side you're on, this has gone unbelievably too far. This randomly perpetuated drama seems like a scene ripped out of Mean Girls. It's really not as deep as everyone is making it. No one is obsessed with the other. It's the fans that are."

Another posted: "We love to see it after all this unnecessary drama."

"Selena proving once again she is unproblematic and a queen. Hope this hatred stops from both sides," added a third Twitter user.

Selena proving once again she is unproblematic and a queen

This is a breaking story and will be updated.