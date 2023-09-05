Rescue and Adoption

Senior Great Dane Being Surrendered by Family for New Puppy Breaks Hearts

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs TikTok Pets Life

Abandonment is a harsh reality for many dogs in America, especially senior ones, who are much harder to rehome than younger pups. A senior Great Dane has broken hearts on social media after being abandoned by her family for a new puppy.

In a post shared on TikTok on Saturday under the username @wellbehaved1, the shelter that briefly hosted the Great Dane said that the senior dog was heartbroken when she didn't see her family coming back for her.

A caption read: "Her family said she protected and loved the children and always stopped them from getting into trouble. She wanted to wait for them by the door. She's absolutely heartbroken and doesn't understand, she was so loyal. They had her since birth, 9 years."

senior dog surrendered for puppy heartbroken
A senior Great Dane rests on a throw. A similar dog who found a loving mom after being surrendered by her family of nine years for a new puppy has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Thankfully, it didn't take long for the senior dog to find an owner, and now the Great Dane is living her best life in her new forever home. The poster added: "Thank you Bobbi for giving her the best life! Adopt a senior."

Over 3 million dogs are abandoned each year in America. While the younger ones may get a chance at a happy life with a loving family, it keeps getting harder for older dogs, who risk ending up alone in a shelter, or even put down.

In February, the World Animal Foundation said that, while puppies have a 60 percent adoption rate, older dogs have a rate as low as 25 percent.

The WAF website says: "People often overlook adult dogs due to possible health conditions and engrained behaviors. However, even older dogs deserve a loving home."

The video quickly went viral on TikTok. It has so far received over 546,000 views and almost 70,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Jessica Marie, commented: "How could they do that to her? That is so heartbreaking. Although I am happy she is so loved and appreciated now." And Button&Hilde posted: "I was ready to drive 20 hours to get her."

Catalina Nicoletta wrote: "My mind can't even comprehend giving up my fur baby like that." Emily Connelly added: "This sweet baby deserves all the love plus more."

Newsweek reached out to @wellbehaved1 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

