Sexyy Red Responds to Sex-Tape Scandal After Trump Controversy

By
Rapper and singer Sexyy Red has finally spoken out after a recent interview left her under fire from fans when she showed support for former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the "SkeeYee" singer joined comedian Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast, sharing her views on Trump and how "we [the US] need him back in office."

Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, suffered a widespread backlash online from fans and social-media users for those comments, and the drama didn't end there.

The same enraged people then accused the star of leaking her sex tape via her Instagram Stories shortly after to deflect from the interview. The alleged scandalous video remained on her social media only briefly before taken down.

Now, she has shared with her followers on X, formerly Twitter, just how heartbroken she is over the video's release and implied that it was done without her knowledge.

Sexyy Red has shared her 'heartbreak' online
Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in July 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The rapper has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to defend herself after a sex tape was allegedly leaked without her permission on Instagram, just days after she supported Donald Trump. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"I'm so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy s*** like that," she posted to her 878,000 followers.

Her statement has been set so no one can comment on the post. At the time this article was published, her message had been liked over 88,000 times and bookmarked, retweeted and quoted thousands of times.

One social-media user quoted her words and added: "Omg [Oh my god] I thought she did it... now I'm mad for, cause wtf [what the f***]."

"Fren find out who leaked it & sue for revenge porn. BOOM more racks!!!" a second posted.

A loyal supporter commented: "GIRLLLLLL WE DONT CARE !!! WE STILL LOVE YOU . MAKE SOME NOISE YALL WTF ??? AHHAAHHAHAHAHAHHA,"

Another supported the star: "So now that she has confirmed that she didn't consent to that video being posted, I hope you all take those videos down & stop circulating them!"

The support for the star poured in as most commented about how this classed as revenge porn by the individual who posted it.

"This woman was a victim of actual REVENGE PORN and y'all are saying that she deserved it bc [because] 'that's her brand' like y'all are SICK," one wrote.

"I don't care what anyone says. You still my favorite female trapper," a fan posted.

A few were unsure, and a social-media user questioned: "Who was incharge of your instagram account liar."

Another posted: "That's what ur entire brand is about so yea....ppl [people] dont kno that you wouldnt do that......honestly it's right up ur alley from the way you carry yourself.......dont like it......fix it"

Newsweek has reached out to Sexyy Red's team via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC