Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia

A Siberian shaman has predicted that Alaska and California will become part of Russia in 2023.

In a clip published by the Mash Telegram channel, Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov offered insight into how he believes the year will turn out.

He predicted the accession of the two U.S. states to Russia, and a prosperous year for his country.

The video was also shared by Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

"The United States of America and their people, of course, it's a pity," Tsybikov began. "America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty. Most likely, Alaska and California will return to the Russian Federation."

Alaska was part of Russia until May 1867—it was sold to the U.S. at a price of $7.2 million after then-U.S. President Andrew Johnson signed the Alaska Treaty.

Alaska was formally transferred by Russia to the U.S. on October 18, 1867, and it gained the status of a state on January 3, 1959.

And in the early 19th century, Russia had Fort Ross in California, with Russian colonists living in parts of the area between 1812 and 1841.

Russia will obviously prosper, according to him (thanks to Alaska and California, I guess?) pic.twitter.com/G6SIgrBPMl — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 5, 2023

"A Russian shaman predicts that the U.S. will be divided in 2023, with Alaska and California probably becoming a part of Russia. Russia will obviously prosper, according to him (thanks to Alaska and California, I guess?)," Gerashchenko tweeted Thursday.

Russia's deputy supreme shaman also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is a poor, long-suffering country, a state, our neighbor is entering the Russian world with dire consequences, but I believe there will be peace. Peace will come very soon, and we have to be patient a little bit and gain strength in spirit," he said.

"Our Russian Federation is growing, prospering, and the whole world will be watching. Our Russia is the driving force behind the rise, the development of Russian civilization and the world's salvation," Tsybikov continued.

According to the shaman, there are "no great upheavals" planned in Russia in 2023, because the country "has passed the point of bifurcation and is gaining momentum."

"Our modern children today are born into these hard conditions, but as philosophers have said, 'Hard times give strong people, good times give weak people,'" he added.

"Now the hard times have come—we are giving birth to strong children who will preserve our country, our state int he future."

According to local media outlets, Tsybikov was given the status of deputy supreme shaman of the Russian Federation in 2018, and he previously served in Russia's special forces.

