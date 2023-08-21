Shiba Inu From Viral Dog Meme Dies After not Waking up From Cancer Surgery

A Shiba Inu dog called Cheems Balltze, behind several online memes, has died from cancer, his owner has said.

Balltze died on Friday, August 18, while he underwent thoracentesis, a procedure that drains fluid from the chest.

His Hong Kong-based owner, known only as Kathy, had documented Balltze's ongoing treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed earlier in 2023. But she shared a devastating update with Balltze's nearly 820,000 followers that he had died while undergoing thoracentesis.

Balltze the dog, also known as Cheems, rests at home. His owner, Kathy, told his social-media followers that he had died from cancer. Courtesy of LAP Lifelong Animal Protection Charity

Kathy posted: "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now.

"Don't be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has [been] completed," Kathy added.

"I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends. He will always be inside my heart. I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that's my only humble request."

The post continued: "All of you have been very generous and helpful, and I'm truly grateful to all of you, your love and support for Ball Ball is so unconditional and I found that is the purest love in the world, having Ball Ball in my life is the best thing [that] ever happened."

Since the post was shared to Instagram on Saturday, August 19, it has received almost 900,000 likes.

The American Kennel Club says that the Shiba Inu breed is considered to be spirited and good-natured.

The AKC adds: "Their white markings combined with their coloring (red, red sesame, or black and tan) and their alert expression and smooth stride makes them almost foxlike. They're sturdy, muscular dogs with a bold, confident personality to match."

A 2023 survey found there are an estimated 65.1 million dogs that are owned as pets in the U.S., according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

Balltze became a viral internet meme when a photo of him sitting on the floor went viral after it was uploaded to Instagram in 2017.

He features in the viral "Swole Doge and Cheems" meme that features an incredibly muscular humanoid body with a different Shiba Inu imposed on the head, while Balltze is seen looking more wimpy. The meme is meant to contrast something that was better or more efficient in the past compared to its perceived modern equivalent.

After Balltze became a viral sensation, Kathy started selling products that featured the viral meme, and money from sold items, including the 100% Good Boi T-shirt, was donated to the Hong Kong-based LAP Lifelong Animal Protection Charity.

Newsweek has contacted Kathy for comment via email and her social-media accounts.