Shock at Unexpected 'Ghost Rider' in Google Maps Cemetery Image

By
A woman was shocked when she stumbled on an unusual 360-degree image from the location of the cemetery in which her parents are buried.

Reddit user u/_katykakes shared a video of the image she stumbled upon while looking on Google Maps at the cemetery in Texas. The post has received more than 33,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

To her shock, as she panned around, the image featured a fake skeleton sitting inside a gutted-out Jeep in the cemetery grounds.

Skeltons Magnolia Cemetery Texas
A composite image of Katy Magnolia Cemetery, Texas, and (inset top left) a stock image of a skeleton. A woman shared on Reddit an unusual 360-degree image from the location of the cemetery in which her parents are buried. Google Maps; Getty Images

Located at the Katy Magnolia Cemetery in Katy, Texas, the unusual picture was not a regular Google Street view image. It had been submitted to Google by a user named Cromarte who had created and uploaded the 360-degree picture to Google Maps.

Explaining the discovery, the Reddit user wrote: "[I] was looking to tell a family member where the plot is since they wanna visit for the one year anniversary of my mom's death. Turns out the street view is actually close to their plot, lol [laugh out loud], along with this gem."

While this addition to the map wasn't something captured by a Google Street View car, there are plenty of examples of Google capturing unusual sights.

A man was hailed as a "legend" in April for photobombing the Google Street View car. Then there was the woman in August 2022 who was accidentally captured collecting a takeaway while hungover.

Google invites user-generated content to help improve its offerings. Users are able to add photos or videos up to 30 seconds long from a location to Google Maps for the rest of the world to view.

the google street view of the cemetery my parents are buried at
by u/_katykakes in Unexpected

After she shared the picture on Reddit, hundreds of people posted their reactions in the comments.

"I'd do anything to see what your initial reaction was when you came across this," posted one commenter, while another wrote that the image was "bad to the bone."

One Reddit user pointed out the Jeep in the picture and wrote: "It's a Jeepers thing."

The mysterious user that shared the image posted it in March 2023, and has uploaded other pictures in the Texas state featuring skeleton subjects in the past.

But not everyone thought that the image with the skeleton was a good idea. One commenter even wrote that the picture should be removed for being in bad taste: "Not even funny... Google should delete it."

Newsweek has reached out to u/_katykakes via Reddit for comment.

