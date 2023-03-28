Shock as Woman Uncovers Tiled Shower Behind Leaking Bathroom—'Secret Walls'

A homeowner has been baffled by the discovery of a second shower hiding behind her existing bathroom during renovations.

Hannah Otto, who runs Instagram and TikTok accounts under the name @theottohouse, has been renovating her home since purchasing it in 2020.

The 32-year-old lives in Hampshire, U.K., and has gained a huge following for her DIY home renovation content across social media.

And now her unusual bathroom discovery has received over 10 million views on TikTok alone.

"The shower we were using was leaking due to movement in the tiles and I just knew—because the house is full of really bad DIY—that they probably hadn't used any waterproofing underneath the tiles," Otto told Newsweek.

The previous owners had tiled directly onto wooden panels, which due to moisture from the leak would also need ripping out. When she started tearing out the wooden panels, Otto was amazed by what she found.

"I was really shocked to find a whole other shower behind," she said. "Then I noticed another hole in the tiles of the secret shower, through which I can see another layer of tiles behind—and a mirror."

As well as uncovering an old bathroom that was hidden by the current one, Otto explained that their home has been full of surprises since the start: "I couldn't believe it initially but also I could, because this house is never straightforward. We have wooden floorboards laid on top of carpet in the living room and found tile laid directly on tile on the kitchen floor," she said.

This is not the first time someone has discovered something unexpected behind a wall. One couple were thrilled to find a "treasure trove" of items behind their 1893 fireplace in 2022, while another woman shared how she found $4,000 behind her Grandpa's fireplace that he had hidden for her before he died.

In over 4,000 comments, TikTok users were baffled by Otto's discovery and shared their reactions.

One called it a "Russian doll bathroom," while another viewer said: "It's like inception but for bathrooms."

"Di.......did they just slap a new layer on every time it leaked," asked one viewer.

Meanwhile another long-suffering renovator said: "I reno'd a 100-year-old house and there was 11 layers of flooring int he kitchen."

"The amount of effort it would require to do this vs. just putting up new tile is baffling," said another viewer. "There had to be a reason."

Some TikTok users even suggested that the double-bathroom may be the result of something sinister, like lurking asbestos in the walls.

"I've just had the walls and tiles checked for asbestos and thankfully have been given the go ahead to continue ripping it out as none was found," said Otto. "I have no idea what I will find yet or how big the bathroom will be, but eventually it will be turned back into a lovely, colorful and slightly larger shower room."

At home with three children, Otto explained that refreshing her home and sharing the outcome online gives her a creative outlet.

"Being at home with young children can sometimes feel isolating, and I enjoyed sharing my makes with other like-minded people online," she said. "It started off with sewing projects and little upcycles, and then when we bought our first home, people enjoyed seeing us transform it. I like sharing my projects and giving women confidence to just go for it like I do."

As she continues to uncover what lies beneath the old bathroom, Otto's followers are definitely along for the ride. "I love that everyone is as intrigued as I am to find out what's going on behind all the secret walls," she said. "It's like a big puzzle and we're all trying to work it out together."

Do you have impressive and inspiring DIY projects you'd like to share? We're looking for the most creative and ingenious ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could be featured on our site.