Internet Shocked as Worker Claims Boss Forgot To Tell Him He Was Fired

A Reddit user has shared their fury after getting fired without warning, and the only reason they found out was because they had all their access revoked.

The post was shared by user u/TBMeister on July 16, suggesting that they "got fired and they forgot" to say anything. The poster wrote on Reddit that after finishing their shift, the "punch code [didn't] work" when they tried to clock out, and shortly after, it became clear they'd been "locked out" of everything.

Those early signs looked ominous, and not completely unsurprising because the poster's boss "has a history of firing employees" in unprofessional ways.

The post continues: "I reach out to my shift manager, who is pretty chill and also doesn't like our boss. She says that it's a glitch and to come in when I'm scheduled. Now, having a glitch in the system that accidentally fires an employee feels outlandish to me."

A stock image of a man leaving his job with all of his belongings. Reddit users have been horrified after a worker found out they were fired through a glitch. Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

Despite their love for the job, the poster was left feeling "paranoid" by the supposed glitches.

"There isn't a reason I would be fired, but a glitch that fires employees seems like a cover up for simply forgetting to fire me during my shift."

Getting fired is undoubtedly an unpleasant experience, but fortunately it's not something that everybody will have to go through. A 2018 poll of over 6,500 adults carried out by YouGov highlighted that the majority of people, 59 percent, have never been fired, compared to 26 percent who have. The survey also revealed that 9 percent of participants haven't just been fired once, but several times.

When respondents were categorized by age, it was revealed that those aged between 45 and 54 years old had experienced the most firings, with 31 percent having been fired once, and 12 percent getting fired multiple times.

The following day, user u/TBMeister posted an update to explain that they had indeed been fired, and it had been put through the system on the incorrect date, leading to the glitches.

"From my understanding, they intended to let me go this coming Friday, but HR got the date wrong and did it a week early. I'm gonna go home, file for unemployment, and start applying for work."

For Travis Lindemoen, the founder of job matching platform Enjoy Mondays, which seeks to help workers find the perfect job for them, firing situations should be handled "with care and consideration."

Having worked with many people seeking new employment, Lindemoen has seen the emotional toll a firing can have on an individual, so it's important for bosses to be cautious and gentle.

Lindemoen told Newsweek: "If you find yourself unexpectedly terminated, reflect before taking action. Review your employment documents and familiarize yourself with labor laws. Communicate with HR or management to understand the decision and explore possible resolutions.

"Terminating employees without warning should be approached cautiously to maintain positive relationships and to avoid legal issues. Complete the necessary paperwork and disable company resources promptly."

Tempers will certainly be high in the moment, but once "emotions have settled," Lindemoen suggests having face-to-face conversations in a calm manner.

Since the Reddit post was shared, it has generated a lot of attention online with more than 6,400 votes and over 300 comments at the time of writing.

One Redditor commented: "Chances are, if it says terminated in their system, it's already been approved. I've had to approve them in workday before and the dude was still there because we always wait until Friday to give the bad news."

Another person wrote: "Everyone should always have a plan for what to do in case they get fired or laid off tomorrow. Doesn't matter how secure your job feels, you are always just a number to your employer. They can replace you in a second, so you should be prepared to replace them."

Newsweek reached out to u/TBMeister via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.