Six Sports Controversies That Defined 2022 From Kyrie Irving to Tom Brady

There have been many talking points in sport over the past 12 months with some huge controversies threatening to overshadow their respective sports, and famous sports stars, when they were at their heights.

From Tom Brady to Brittney Griner, there have been plenty of talking points in 2022 and the FIFA World Cup also provided many opportunities for debate as human rights groups hit out at Qatar's record ahead of the soccer tournament.

Here are six times sport has become a huge talking points this year:

Tom Brady's Marriage, Business Missteps Overshadow Return From Retirement

It has been quite a year for Tom Brady, with his decision to retire in February being reversed two months later before his pre-season training for Tampa Bay Buccaneers was interrupted by "personal reasons."

The 45-year-old quarterback then quelled rumors surrounding his 13-year marriage by announcing he was divorcing Gisele Bündchen.

After a spluttering season on the field, which included his worst start with a team in the NFL during his 23-year career, he still has a chance of leading the Bucs into the playoffs despite having a losing record.

Just when Brady thought the year couldn't throw any more stones at him, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapsed, allegedly taking his investment with it.

Brady was also the face of FTX as an ambassador and many investors have cited him as a reason why they put their money in the exchange.

There will, no doubt, be more to come from this saga in 2023.

Brittney Griner Imprisoned in Russia After Arrest

WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki on February 17 while returning to Russia to play basketball during the WNBA's off-season, just a week before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

She was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia. Griner faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

After months of negotiations, she was eventually released on December 8 in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

After announcing the exchange, President Joe Biden tweeted: "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

Since her return, Brittney's wife, Cherelle, has spoken about those moments when they were reunited and how they spent their first night together again in the U.S. after nearly 10 months apart.

Speaking to People magazine, Cherelle said: "The first night, we didn't sleep at all.

"We just talked all night long and all morning. And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because, for 10 months, we were passing letters. It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

Kyrie Irving Criticized After Antisemitic Tweet

On October 27, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving—known off the court for discussing conspiracy theories—posted a link to a documentary titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on Twitter, sparking backlash from many, including the NBA, Nets team owner Joe Tsai, and several Jewish organizations.

After initially refusing to accept that his actions may have been antisemitic, Irving issued an apology on Instagram.

With a black square serving as the image on his post, Irving wrote: "While doing research on YHWH [Yahweh, name for the God of the Israelites], I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions.

"I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this."

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," he added.

Saudi-backed LIV Golf Splits Professionals

Saudi-funded breakaway series, LIV golf, split professionals and had Donald Trump urging them to jump from the PGA to the new set up.

The tour is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi government and has been described as a "sportswashing" exercise for the regime's human rights record.

LIV Golf has also been criticized by some of the sport's biggest stars, such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. However, other prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have all signed up.

The PGA Tour has suspended a number of those who played in the first two LIV Golf events.

Trump said that golfers remaining loyal to the PGA "will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes."

He wrote on Truth Social: "If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

Qatar Disputes Human Rights Record Ahead of World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar provided one of the most controversial sporting events of recent times with Amnesty International saying that soccer will be "forever stained" by the tournament being played in the Gulf State.

The human rights group has claimed that the building of the numerous stadia has led to thousands of migrants facing human rights abuses (and even death) over the past decade or more.

Before the tournament started in late November, Ella Knight, migrants' labor rights researcher at Amnesty International, told Newsweek there was still a mountain of concerns with the event.

She said: "The systematic abuse and exploitation of migrant workers who delivered this World Cup for Qatar over the last 12 years has undoubtedly tarnished the tournament in the eyes of many football fans.

"While both Qatar and FIFA have made some important reforms, both have a long way to go to fully meet their respective human rights obligations and responsibilities."

A source at the Qatari government with knowledge of information from inside the Gulf state has told Newsweek: "A recent study by [UN agency] the International Labour Organization (ILO) recorded 50 work-related deaths across the entire country in 2020, a fraction of the figures reported in the media."

There had been reports of 6,500 deaths since construction of the seven new stadiums started (as well as a new airport, a new metro system, and new roads), a figure that Qatar's authorities have disputed.

The source told Newsweek: "When considered within the wider demographics and size of the population, the figures are within the expected range, and there has been a consistent decline in Qatar's mortality rate because of our region-leading health and safety programs."

Washington's NFL Team Forced to Change Their Name

Washington's NFL team announced their new franchise name after it ditched its Redskins moniker in 2020.

It was widely accepted as an offensive term to Native Americans and the team's owners met mounting pressure and a backlash before they decided to become just 'Washington.'

In February 2022, the owners announced that the team would now be called the Washington Commanders—and not a lot of people were on board with this.

"The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand," read a message from the team's Twitter account.

A video was also shared, showing the team over the years, leading up to its new era as the Commanders.

Comedian John Fugelsang pointed out that the team now shares a name with President Joe Biden's German shepherd, who was welcomed into the White House in December.

"'Washington Commanders' proves that an NFL franchise can go from a racist slur to being named after Joe Biden's dog," Fugelsang quipped.

