'Sneaky' Golden Caught on Her Daily Mission to Steal Brother's Toy

A golden retriever, who has gone viral on TikTok, clearly believes in the saying what's mine is yours, as she was caught trying to steal her brother's toy while he slept.

In a video posted by TikTok user @benny_and_remy, nine-month-old Remy was spotted being the typical younger sibling on her "daily mission" to steal Benny's toy as he was taking a nap. Regardless of how many toys Remy has, her owner, Daniel Sutton, told Newsweek that it's never enough for the playful pup, as she "always needs the one her brother has."

Sutton, from McMinnville, Oregon, said: "I always try to catch it on camera as you can see her brain working. It's so cute and I love watching her be sneaky. We have multiple of those toys lying around, but she wanted the one next to him.

"She has woken Benny up before and he doesn't really care, he's a loving big brother and lets her take his toys."

Remy, the nine-month-old golden retriever, caught stealing a toy off Remy, two, while he sleeps. Remy loves having whatever her brother has, even if she has toys of her own. @benny_and_remy / TikTok

Many dog owners are accustomed to noticing items disappear, and then finding them dotted around the house, or even in the dog's bed. Puppies in particular have a very curious nature and they love to chew, meaning nothing is off limits to them. It may be socks, garbage, food they can reach, or toys that aren't theirs.

According to VetStreet, dogs may steal items because they want to chew them and tear them apart, they think they are toys, or possibly because they want attention from their owners or other dogs. When they have an item in their grasp, they may be instigating a chase, which they see as part of the game.

Dogs aren't aware, of course, that they're stealing an item that doesn't belong to them. VetStreet also notes that golden retrievers, Yorkshire terriers and papillons are among the worst culprits.

Sometimes Benny, two, likes to get his revenge on his younger sister and will try to steal her toys instead, but Sutton said that happens "far less frequently." The younger sibling is definitely the cheekier pup, as expected.

As she's only a few months old, Remy likes to cause mischief and test her brother's patience, but Sutton is training her "to become an allergy detection dog." As his wife has an allergy to certain types of nuts, it's hoped that Remy will be able to smell those in any ingredients in the future.

Since the clip was posted on TikTok on October 3, it has already been viewed more than 8.5 million times and received over 842,000 likes. Although the level of response was unexpected, Sutton has loved sharing Remy's cheeky antics with the world.

"Everyone loves how sneaky she is, people comment how smart dogs really are and there are lots of people commenting about her little shake at the end as though she's celebrating," he told Newsweek.

The viral post has amassed over 5,000 comments in just a matter of days, as one person dubbed it: "Mission Impawsable."

Another comment reads: "The amount of patience this dog has."

