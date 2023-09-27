Watch As Dog Snitches on Naughty Cat Sibling: 'So Proud of Himself'

A corgi has turned doghouse snitch on his naughty cat sibling.

Emily, from New Mexico, only got Pimento as a puppy back in January of this year, but he's already been laying down the law to her cat, April.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle hellopimento, the young corgi can be seen alerting Emily to the fact April is getting up to no good in the kitchen.

"He started doing the snitching completely by himself," Emily told Newsweek. "Whenever I would hear rustling in the kitchen I knew it was April on the counter so I would yell her name and go in there to get her down."

"So I guess he just noticed me doing that and learned she wasn't supposed to be up there," she said. "So now when she does it he'll start running back and forth and whining at me to get her down."

Dogs are significantly more compliant and trainable than cats. Much of this is down to the fact that science indicates they are the more intelligent species.

That was the conclusion of a study published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy in which researchers compared the number of neurons found in a dog's brain with those in a cat.

The brain relies on neurons to process information. Scientists believe that the more neurons present around the cerebral cortex of an animal's brain, the more significant their mental capabilities are.

Having examined the brains of the two species, researchers found that a dog's brain had around 530 million cortical neurons whereas a cat's had around 250 million. All of which indicates that canines have the capacity for more complex and adaptable behavior than their feline friends.

Though he may be the more intelligent of the two pets, it's April who rules the roost in Emily's home. "Pimento tries to instigate drama with her but April knows she's the queen of the house, she's my OG and will shut it down pretty quick," Emily said.

April is a rescue cat and has been adjusting to life since Pimento's arrival. "I adopted her in 2017 so she was around a long time before Pimento. I kind of disrupted her nice quiet life by bringing in the puppy," Emily joked.

Pimento, meanwhile, became part of the family in preparation for the sad death of Emily's previous dog. "I got him because my previous corgi was turning 14 years old and was going to pass soon and I am a big dog lover and wasn't sure how I was going to get on without one," she said.

Pimento the Corgi snitching on April the cat. He picked up the habit from watching his owner. hellopimento

Though Pimento and April are "kind of frenemies" who enjoy a bit of play fighting every now and then, Emily thought the clip of her corgi turning telltale showed the funny side of their relationship. "I just thought it was cute. He looks so proud of himself after I yell at her," she said.

At the time of writing, the video has been watched 2.9 million times on TikTok, with fellow pet owners sharing similar stories in the comments section. "My dog snitches on everybody, if dogs are playing too hard at the dog park she barks/yells at them to stop," one user wrote. "My corgi does this too, we call her the sheriff," a second added, with a third commenting: "Mine takes off running to bark at the cat if we say his name with a disapproving tone."

Emily has been blown away by the responses. "I guess a lot of us have animals with a sibling rivalry," she said.

