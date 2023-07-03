Corgis Refuse To Let Narrow Path Stop Them Walking Side by Side: 'Wideload'

Two corgis in a popular TikTok video are always by each other's side, so when they weren't able to physically walk alongside each other they didn't know what to do.

The owner of Fry and Finn (@fluffybuttfry) captured the moment when the pair realized how narrow a path was and the panic that ensued as they tried desperately to keep walking side by side.

As the corgis were out on a hike around Thornton State Beach, California, they came to the narrow path which meant the dogs had to walk one behind the other, much to their horror.

After witnessing the hilarious moment, @fluffybuttfry told Newsweek that the dogs "are best friends and hate being separated." After the clip was posted on TikTok last week it became a viral hit.

Two corgis, Finn and Fry, try to walk alongside each other on a narrow path. A viral clip of their antics has amused TikTok users who have lauded the duo. @fluffybuttfry

"My fiancé and I thought nothing of it, but when we saw our two corgis become confused and stop walking, I decided to start filming," the owner, who preferred not to be named, said. "It's hard to catch on camera the angst and confusion they both had."

The duo couldn't bear having to walk one in front of the other and as soon as the path became a bit wider, they started walking side by side again.

"Watching them try and navigate this path was hilarious. Don't worry, they were able to walk together again no more than 100 yards ahead," their owner said.

The American Kennel Club defines corgis as companionable pets who are great with other dogs too. It also suggests that corgis are very adaptable to new situations, which Finn and Fry weren't too happy to prove correct.

The AKC describes corgis as being no larger than 12 inches tall, and says they shouldn't weigh more than 30 pounds. But don't let the small frame fool you. Corgis are fearless, independent and can keep up with many larger dogs. The corgi was initially bred as a herding dog, so they're incredibly quick and agile when they need to be.

The hilarious clip of Finn and Fry being forced to walk one by one has amassed more than 658,000 views and over 89,000 likes.

Alongside the video of the dogs wrestling to walk side by side, the caption joked: "Wideload coming through."

The text layered over the adorable video reads: "When the path is only wide enough for one of your corgis, but they only like walking side by side."

Many TikTok users have loved seeing the bond between the two dogs, leading many people to comment on the viral post.

One comment reads: "Omg the ears moving back when one realizes they lost the other."

Another person wrote: "They're so confused."

