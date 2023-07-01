Vet Reveals 4 Cute Dog Behaviors That Are Actually Health 'Red Flags'

We've all heard of red flags in friendships and romantic relationships, but what about our pets' red flags?

A new viral trend on TikTok is seeing pet parents post videos of their dog with a filter that shares their "red flags" from scratching the sofa to not dropping the ball.

But as well as the funny red flags our pets have, Dr. Hunter Finn, general practice veterinarian and owner of Pet Method in McKinney, Texas, told Newsweek about the health-related "red flags" dog owners should be looking out for.

With over two million followers on TikTok and more than 500,000 on Instagram, Finn works to educate pet owners beyond the walls of his clinic, offering helpful advice to people around the world.

A picture of Dr. Hunter Finn, a general practice veterinarian and owner of Pet Method in McKinney, Texas, with his dog. Finn told Newsweek what red flags to look for in your pet's health. Dr. Hunter Finn

Dog Health Red Flags to Look Out For

Bunny Hopping

While running around through the dog park or in the field, your pup may look like its having the time of its life as it does little bunny hops, but it could be a sign of something more serious.

"Bunny hopping is super common and does look super cute," Finn told Newsweek. "But it can be a sign of something a little more concerning like hypoplasia which can alter their gait."

Hypoplasia refers to the underdevelopment of a specific organ or tissue and can occur in various parts of a dog's body.

Another reason for bunny hopping could be a joint or bone issue: "Depending on their age—although I've seen it as early as six months—this could also be a sign of osteoarthritis," said Finn. "If the joints aren't working the way they should that can cause an altered gait and pretty significant inflammation."

One bunny hop may just be a one-off, but if you notice your dog making these movements frequently, it can be worth getting them checked over.

"If they're constantly bunny hopping, especially when you're throwing a ball or when going up and down staircases, that is definitely a red flag to get checked out," explained Finn.

Sitting Down Suddenly in the Middle of a Walk

While it may seem like an adorable quirk or a sign that they're feeling a little tired, sitting down in the middle of a walk could signal discomfort.

"A lot of clients come in and say their pet is getting tired more easily or are stopping more," said Finn. "Sometimes that is true, but a lot of times what we actually find is that they have pain somewhere."

Often as a result of inflammation of the joints or an injury, dogs that suddenly change their usual activity routine or energy levels should be seen by a vet.

"It could be all sorts of things," said Finn. "A lot of times, it's their back but we also see issues with joints and knees that can be causing discomfort.

"There are all sorts of different supplements like vitamins, or medications like Galliprant which is just a monthly chewable that targets canine osteoarthritis symptoms," he added. "It is always worth getting anything unusual checked out by a vet because then we can help."

Being Overweight

Chunky pets have their fans and can look very cute, but being overweight can be seriously dangerous for your canine friend.

"We see food as love, and we always want to give extra food to our pets because they are cute and we want them to feel loved," said Finn. "But we're actually harming them when we're making them obese."

Fat is inflammatory and can increase inflammation in your dog's body, leading to discomfort and health issues down the line. Overweight pets are also more likely to suffer issues like heart problems and diabetes.

"If your pet is an ideal bodyweight it can add years to their life," said Finn. "On TikTok and Instagram I see so many fat pets and they always have a cute sound—but it isn't cute. Those pets can't advocate for themselves."

Butt Wiggles

Similar to bunny hopping, exaggerated hip movements and swaying from the back end can look funny but could be indicative of a problem.

"This is another sign that could point to joint issues or osteoarthritis," said Finn. "Sometimes it will be because their joints—mostly hips—are not really aligned properly."

If you notice that your pet is wiggling a little more than usual, it is a good idea to get a full exam with your veterinarian.

"Get an analysis done and then you can make sure that if there is an issue, you can be proactive from the start," said Finn.

