Sophie Turner's Cryptic Joe Jonas Comment Resurfaces Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner's comments about the differences between her and husband, Joe Jonas, have resurfaced after they announced their divorce.

The Game of Thrones star, 27, and singer, 34, announced they were going their separate ways after six years together, four of which as a married couple, in an Instagram post.

Jonas filed divorce papers at the Miami Dade County Court on September 5 and described the marriage as "irretrievably broken."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Comments Turner made about the couple have resurfaced after they announced their divorce. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Some media outlets speculated that Jonas was not happy with Turner's alleged partying ways and that he was not happy she was away in England filming the TV drama, Joan, while he was left in charge of their two children, Willa, 3, and D.J, 1.

But some comments Turner made about the difference in their personality types have come to light after their plans to divorce were made public.

"I'm an introvert; I'm a homebody," Turner told Elle magazine in an interview during the COVID quarantine in 2020. "If I could stay at home all day, I would so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it. So I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I'm like all you have to do is stay at home and like get drunk at home, right?"

She then spoke about how the pair were coping in quarantine.

"Everything seems to be working in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me so it's like prison for him [quarantine], but it's great for me," she said.

Jonas started DJing on his Instagram Live during quarantine, while Turner served as his bartender.

"He's DJing [at home] really, really loudly while I'm trying to read my scripts," she said. "He's DJing at home. Like the other day, yesterday or the day before, he did like an '80s set for a good part of two hours.

"I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll like text me and be like, 'What time is it?' And then I'll reply from the kitchen, 'shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

Her 2020 comments were shared to X, formerly Twitter, in a post that's been viewed 165,000 times as Jonas faced backlash for allegedly not being happy about her going out to party.

"Sophie Turner has been speaking for years about her anxiety and how she likes to stay home and Joe Jonas likes to go and party...so the reason he's divorcing her is because SHE likes to party? This makes no sense. What the f*** was Hesitate for??" wrote the X user.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 and wed in 2019, first with an elopement in Las Vegas and then a more formal wedding in France.

The divorce petition cited Jonas' Miami home as their daughters' primary residence and tour locations throughout the country. The papers also requested a parenting plan, stating that it's "in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

Both Turner and Jonas had been spotted without their wedding rings over the past weeks, fueling speculation they'd gone their separate ways.

The couple confirmed they had decided to split in a joint Instagram statement, but not before Jonas had deleted all traces of Turner from his Instagram account.

"A statement from the two of us," it began.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

