'Sweetest' Cat Spends All His Time With Sister As He Knows She's Pregnant

In a heartwarming display of sibling bonds, a male sphynx cat has been captured on camera providing tender cuddles to his pregnant sister.

The pregnant cat, named Envy, had been showing signs of nearing motherhood, which seem to have drawn her protective brother, G2, even closer.

Their owner, Shauntay Burris, told Newsweek: "G2 and Envy have always been incredibly close. He seems to sense her early pregnancy and has been much more tender with her. They typically play and wrestle all day long, but now he cuddles her and grooms her, and follows her everywhere she goes."

Cat siblings cuddling
G2, the Sphynx cat, can be seen wearing a black jumper as he lies next to his pregnant sister Envy. The pair grew even closer when G2 realized Envy was pregnant. TikTok/scantilycladsphynx

The clip that was shared to a TikTok page dedicated to the feline duo @scantilycladsphynx that shows cats have a very tender side when it comes to pregnancy.

Newsweek reached out to Axel Lagercrantz, CEO at Pets4Homes, the U.K.'s largest pet rehoming site, and he said: "Female cats (also known as queens if they have not been neutered) have strong maternal instincts to care for their offspring, or for other pregnant companions around them. When queens become pregnant, hormonal changes trigger these maternal instincts, making them more nurturing and protective."

Lagercrantz added that pregnant cats may also exhibit a calmer demeanor compared to their usual active and playful behavior due to these hormonal changes.

"Although some queens will crave affection throughout their pregnancy, many may take themselves to a place where they feel comfortable, safe and warm. In addition to this change in behavior, your pregnant cat, in the last two weeks of pregnancy, will need to change their current energetic environment in preparation for the birth, to one softer and calmer. It is important to set up a nice quiet area in the house for your queen so she can build herself a 'nest,' which she will use to rest up in through labor," he told Newsweek.

Unlike humans, cat pregnancies are relatively short and they usually give birth after two months, according to Pet MD. Envy, who is 3, is currently pregnant with her second litter and her doting brother is keen to be with her every step of the way.

Burris, who lives in California, told Newsweek: "Breeding should be for the purpose of preserving and improving a breed. This breed should be heavily screened for genetic heart conditions prevalent in the breed, for multiple generations. And cats should experience sufficient breaks in between litters."

So far, the clip shared on August 6 has more than 5,000 views and G2 has been praised by many.

One user said: "Awww G2 you perfect little man."

Another said: "This is sooo sweet."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

