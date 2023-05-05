Who Is Carlos Dominguez? Former UC Davis Student Arrested Over Stabbings

Shocked students and faculty are grappling with the news that one of their own is suspected of orchestrating a campaign of terror across their California college town. A string of knife attacks has left two dead and a woman fighting for her life.

Carlos Dominguez was named by authorities as the prime suspect on Thursday when he was arrested by police on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The series of stabbings, which took place over a five-day period, had sparked fears that a serial killer was stalking the area, according to Davis police chief Darren Pytel. He confirmed that he had been working with FBI profilers throughout the investigation.

An archive image of the University of California at Davis. A former student of the university has been arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Getty Images

After the arrest, Pytel told CNN: "At this point we believe that all three [stabbings] are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible." Dominguez's photo was shared widely by media outlets after the news broke, including by reporter Henry K. Lee of the Bay Area news channel KTVU on Twitter.

Dominguez's arrest came just days after the latest attack, when a 64-year-old homeless woman was stabbed multiple times through her tent. Kimberlee Guillory was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Monday night after the assault, which took place not far from campus.

That attack followed two other stabbings that proved fatal—50-year-old homeless man David Breaux was stabbed to death in Central Park on Thursday; and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm was killed as he walked home through Sycamore Park, just six weeks before his graduation.

Police had issued a description of the knifeman, describing him as light-skinned with a slim build and long, curly hair. Witnesses called police on Wednesday night after seeing someone matching that description behaving suspiciously near Sycamore Park. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Dominguez with a knife in his bag and arrested him over a weapons offence. He was further detained on suspicion of the murders and attempted murder the following day.

But amid the relief of an arrest in the case, students' and staff members' attention is now turning to Dominguez as investigators switch their focus to him. And questions are being asked about the suspect in their community.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, arrested by @cityofdavispd in 3 stabbings, 2 of them deadly, incl. one that killed @ucdavis student. Spree began just 2 days after Dominguez, ex-Oakland resident in his 3rd year at @ucdavis, “was separated” from school for academic reasons, university says pic.twitter.com/VBqBNLLfpI — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 4, 2023

Who Is Carlos Dominguez?

Dominguez, a 21-year-old man from Oakland, was a student at UC Davis until April 25 when he left due to academic problems. The first stabbing took place two days later.

He lived with several other people, and Pytel said that officers had obtained a search warrant for his home and interviewed all of his roommates.

Dominguez's former football coach from Castlemont High School in Oakland told ABC 7 that Dominguez came from a supportive family. He added: "Out of all the people I have coached, I wouldn't have thought he would do something like that [...] [He] never had any anger issues or discipline issues on the field."

It has not been officially confirmed what subject Dominguez was studying at UC Davis. Some student commentators online have said he was a pre-med student, while CBS reported he was a biological science major. Newsweek has reached out to the university by email seeking clarification.

The university released a statement about Dominguez on Thursday after the news of his arrest broke. Naming him as Carlos Reales Dominguez, the university said: "Reales Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons.

"We are partnering with law enforcement to provide access to any and all information as part of the investigation. We are providing support to faculty, staff and students who may have interacted with him. [...]

"We urge the community not to rush to conclusions or speculate until all facts are known. We are grateful for law enforcement's quick response and resolution during an extremely difficult period for the city and campus," the statement added.

The university's chancellor, Gary S. May, tweeted after the arrest. He wrote he was "grateful" that a suspect was in custody and sent a message of support to the surviving victim. He added: "Together we've lost a beloved community member, David Henry Breaux, and the bright light of our student Karim Abou-ajm. We mourn their loss, we rage at the unfairness. [...] Let's continue to do what Davis does best—reach out and support one another in times of crisis. We will get through this, and heal, together."

Together we’ve lost a beloved community member, David Henry Breaux, and the bright light of our student Karim Abou Najm. We mourn their loss, we rage at the unfairness. Our community member, Kimberly, continues to recover with the support of neighbors in Davis and @ucdavis.



2/6 — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) May 5, 2023

One online commentator, whose bio suggested she attended the university, tweeted: "I think we should also mourn how an ex UCD student ended up losing his way in such a manner. The stress that pre-med students experience is huge. This situation highlighted a deep issue. These students need help understanding that med school career isn't their whole life."

Dominguez is being held at the Yolo County Jail and is due to be arraigned at the Yolo County Courthouse on Monday.