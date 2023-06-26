Starbucks Pride Flag Strike Drags Coffee Into Culture War

A dispute about LGBTQ+ Pride Month decorations between Starbucks and some of the coffee chain's workers has spilled over into a week-long strike across stores in the U.S.

Members of Starbucks Workers United, a collective that hopes to gain union recognition from the company, began its Strike with Pride week of walkouts on June 23—which is primarily about what it describes as unfair labor practices.

The collective said the strike would begin with the chain's flagship Seattle Roastery store, and would involve more than 3,000 workers across over 150 stores.

Starbucks has publicly denied that it had been taking down LGBTQ+ Pride decorations, previously telling Newsweek that it "unwaveringly" supports the LGBTQ+ community and that "there has been no change to any policy on this matter."

People picket in front of a Starbucks store in the Greektown neighborhood on June 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The event, organized by Starbucks Workers United, was one of many pickets held nationwide after the coffee giant and the union clashed over claims that the company was not allowing Pride month decorations in Starbucks coffee shops. Scott Olson/Getty Images

With some praising the coffee chain and others decrying it for the alleged slight against the LGBTQ+ community, the issue is rapidly becoming a facet of an ongoing culture war about LGBTQ+ inclusion in public life.

Several brands have faced condemnation from conservatives over marketing advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. While some have appeared to pull back from such moves, others have stood by their espoused values.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, referenced the strike in a tweet on Friday, which as of 3:20 a.m. ET Monday had been viewed 2.1 million times.

"They claim Starbucks is caving to growing backlash to Pride just like Target, which removed or repositioned Pride merch to the back of many stores," he wrote, referencing another recent culture war backlash against Target over its LGBTQ+ Pride clothing and accessories range. "This doesn't happen if we didn't finally start pushing back."

Union workers at 150 Starbucks locations are going on strike today over an alleged ban on Pride decorations. They claim Starbucks is caving to growing backlash to Pride just like Target, which removed or repositioned Pride merch to the back of many stores.



This doesn’t happen… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 23, 2023

"If you want to see why policy outcomes aren't just the aggregate of public opinion, why swaying hearts and minds with compelling stories MATTERS, and why you have to be in the culture war, compare the Starbucks reaction to the 2016 NC bathroom bill to Starbucks today," Will Stancil, a research fellow at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity, commented.

He cited Starbuck's opposition in 2016 to an "anti-LGBT" law in North Carolina which effectively banned cities from enacting non-discrimination laws and outlawed gender neutral toilets in schools.

On June 13, Starbucks Workers United published a list of incidents in which Pride decorations were said to be recorded by staff as being taken down by managers, including in one store in Madison, Wisconsin. Matt Cartwright, a Starbucks worker there, argued at the time that Starbucks "has betrayed and turned its back on queer workers."

Commenting on the nationwide strike action, Moe Mills, a shift supervisor from Richmond Heights, Missouri, said in a statement: "[Starbucks'] choice to align themselves with other corporations that have withdrawn their 'support' of the queer community in the time we need it most shows that they are not the inclusive company they promote themselves to be."

Newsweek approached Starbucks via email for comment on Monday.

We're on strike and ready to march in NYC Pride!! Workers rights ARE queer & trans rights 🌈



Workers are demanding Starbucks negotiate a first contract with union stores to improve working conditions and protect workers from discrimination and harassment ✊️ pic.twitter.com/QC8UNhl5N6 — Workers United, NY NJ Joint Board (@WorkersUnitedNY) June 25, 2023

A spokesperson for the company told Pink News on Sunday that the collective "continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts—a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores."

They also apologized to customers inconvenienced by the collective action.

Starbucks Workers United is calling for the right to organize, wages of at least $20 dollars an hour—according to careers site Indeed, the national average is currently $12.57—and a 15-minute paid break during shifts.

The collective also referenced a November 2022 ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which found Starbucks had "engaged in unfair labor practices" by "failing and refusing" to recognize and bargain with Starbucks Workers United. Documents show Starbucks denied the ruling.

Images and videos posted by chapters of the collective show workers striking in San Francisco, California, and Oklahoma City.

They also show people wearing the Starbucks Workers United logo attending LGBTQ+ Pride marches in New York City, as well as Montclair, New Jersey, and Seattle, Washington.

Newsweek reached out to Starbucks Workers United via email for comment on Monday.