State of the Union Live Updates: Biden to Deliver Address Tonight
Live Updates
- President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, this time, before a politically divided Congress.
- As he moves into the second half of his Presidency, Biden will announce a new set of policies to continue advancing his "Unity Agenda," the White House said.
- During the address, he will acknowledge Americans' concerns about real "economic anxiety," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said. The core message is "we have to make more progress, but people should feel optimism."
- The speech comes amid ongoing economic concerns, growing tensions with China and the ongoing war with Ukraine.
- The 2023 State of Union will begin at 9 p.m. ET, watch live here. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the GOP response.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
How to Watch the 2023 State of the Union
President Joe Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address Tuesday night before a politically divided Congress.
A Republican rebuttal will follow his speech, delievered this year by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Biden's address will begin at 9 p.m. ET, watch live here or below.