Stephen King's Donald Trump Comment Sparks MAGA Fury

Stephen King has dubbed Donald Trump the "Worst. President. Ever." on social media, with the remark causing uproar among MAGA supporters.

The 76-year-old took to X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—to slam the former president with the short and simple insult, which has received over 4 million views.

Unsurprisingly, the post did not go down well with Trump fans, with David Foster calling King the "Worst. Author. Ever."

"Man, he's been gone for over 2 years and you're still going on about him?" wrote Genius Chad.

From the left, Stephen King in 2014 and Donald Trump in 2023. King has dubbed Trump the "Worst. President. Ever." on social media, with the remark causing uproar among MAGA supporters. Slaven Vlasic/Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images Entertainment/AFP

"He lives rent-free in your head," said Natalie F Danelishen.

"Why is Stephen King fishing for attention on Twitter?" commented Mr Reagan. "Dude, go spend time with your family or something."

However, others agreed with The Shining author, with Gus writing: "Couldn't have said it any better, Mr. King!"

"100%," commented TMajestic.

"Understatement. Of. The. Century," wrote @NashIsHereForIt, while Mark Gordon said: "You know, if you were ever to write a novel where a fraudulent ex-president meets an untimely, and absolutely gruesome, end in a run down old florida golf resort, I'd buy the first edition hardback."

Donald Trump: Worst. President. Ever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 26, 2023

This is the second time this month that King has gone viral for his comments about Trump, after a comparison of the 77-year-old with President Joe Biden divided his followers.

On September 17, King shared side-by-side snaps of Biden and Trump. The left image showed Biden, 80, riding a bike while smiling and waving, while the right picture featured Trump driving a golf cart and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"Biden looks pretty good. The guy on the right is your basic Great American Manslob," he wrote alongside the images, which received over 7 million views.

King joined the Democratic party in 1970 and has long been a vocal critic of Trump. In 2018, he blasted the then-president over his funding demand for a "border wall," urging him to spend the money on aid for children and veterans instead.

"F*** your vanity project," he posted to Twitter. "Do something good for once."

In 2019, the Carrie writer criticized Trump over his praise for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"He may surprise some but he won't surprise me, because I have gotten to know him and fully understand how capable he is," Trump said at the time. "North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket—an Economic one."

In response, King implied that the dictator was playing Trump for a fool.

"Unlike Donald Trump, who doesn't read, Kim Jong-un knows The Art of War, by Sun Tzu: 'Pretend inferiority and encourage his arrogance,'" he wrote on Twitter, with the post receiving over 37,000 likes.

Although King initially supported Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential primaries, he began to back Biden when she exited the race and regularly praises the president on social media.

Newsweek has reached out to Stephen King and Donald Trump for comment via email.