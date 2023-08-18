U.S.

Steve Bannon Threatens Fani Willis in Fiery Speech: 'Down Her Throat'

By
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon made aggressive comments about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis while pushing false voter fraud claims during an election summit.

Bannon, a former White House senior adviser, spoke at the Election Crime Bureau Summit event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday, during which he made threatening remarks about the Georgia prosecutor who just indicted the former president and 18 others.

Trump's comments about the pending legal cases against him have got him into hot water, with Special Counsel Jack Smith seeking a protective order in his federal Jan. 6 case and legal experts accusing him of witness intimidation with his comments on the Georgia case.

Bannon appeared on stage with election conspiracy theorist Lindell, Kurt Olsen, attorney for election denier Kari Lake, and former Trump national security adviser turned QAnon figurehead Michael Flynn.

Steve Bannon at CPAC
Former White House chief strategist for the Trump Administration Steve Bannon speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Bannon recently vowed to push false election fraud claims "down her throat," in an apparent reference to Fulton Country DA Fani Willis. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During the event, Bannon described the need to "ram" election fraud claims "down her throat," and "up the a**" of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. He was apparently referring to Willis though he did not use her name.

"I keep saying the J6 thing with President Trump in Georgia. We're gonna ram the stealing of Georgia, down her throat," Bannon said, prompting cheers from the crowd. "And we're going to ram it up the a** of the governor."

Bannon then stirred up the crowd further by asking "are you fired up yet?"

"That's the revolution of 1776 right there," Bannon added. "We're in about 1774, we're getting there."

Willis' office has been contacted for comment.

Willis indicted Trump and 18 others on Monday under the sprawling investigation into alleged election interference at the 2020 election. Trump has denied the allegations against him and suggests they are politically motivated. Trump also still falsely claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" against him due to widespread voter fraud.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump suggested that Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan "shouldn't" testify before the grand jury just prior to his indictment getting announced, which experts suggested may amount to an attempt of witness intimidation. Trump has also frequently attacked and insulted Willis.

Kemp, a former ally of Trump, has continued to condemn the former president for his false election fraud claims. In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Kemp declared that the election "was not stolen" in the wake of Trump's indictment.

"For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor," Kemp said.

"The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."

Kemp's post was in response to Trump vowing to hold a press conference to reveal "irrefutable & overwhelming evidence" of voter fraud in Georgia, which the former president has now canceled.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC