Steve Harwell's Nazi Controversy Resurfaces After Death

Steve Harwell's controversial past has resurfaced after the Smash Mouth singer passed away on Monday.

Harwell, who fronted the band known for "All Star" and a cover of The Monkees "I'm A Believer," died of acute liver failure while surrounded by loved ones at his home.

But some people have dug up images of Harwell giving a Nazi salute at a Smash Mouth concert and highlighted contentious comments he made about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Harwell of Smashmouth performs in Napa, California, on May 31, 2014. The singer passed away on Monday. Steve Jennings/WireImage

Harwell gave a Nazi salute at a 2021 show in upstate New York where he drew the ire of the crowd. The band were performing at beer festival, The Big Sip, in Bethel, N.Y., where along with the Nazi salute, people claimed Harwell was slurring his words and became volatile.

'l'll f****** kill your whole family, I swear to God," he told one person in the crowd.

One TikTok user described the show as "the most chaotic show I've ever seen in my entire life."

A spokesperson for the band claimed Harwell's ongoing health condition, including heart problems, was one of the causes of his bizarre behavior.

"Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation," the spokesperson said in a statement to media at the time. "As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health."

