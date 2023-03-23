Steven Seagal Opens Center to Teach Russian Military Recruits Martial Arts

Steven Seagal continues to show his support for Russia, this time cutting a ceremonial ribbon to open a new martial arts center in Moscow.

The American actor and martial artist recently received the prestigious Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Once a star of American movies, Seagal says he is now "1 million percent Russian."

Footage captured by Russian government news agency Tass shows Seagal taking part in the opening ceremony for the Typhoon All-Russian Aikido Center, where he is seen cutting the small red ribbon. Russian media reported that Seagal was the guest of honor at the event this past Saturday.

According to Tass, he addressed the crowd and commented on the young talent on display.

"The young athletes that I saw today have a very great potential. We need to open more such centers in order to develop it. It is important that the development of aikido proceed at a faster pace," Seagal said.

A martial arts demonstration was put on for the guests, the attending media and Seagal. In the video footage, he can be seen at the center of a group of people, sitting on a red carpet and watching the aikido performances.

"I am very glad to be able to present this center today and that aikido will develop here. These arts can make this world a better place," he said.

Tass said that the Typhoon center will train young martial artists to prepare them "for service in the Russian Armed Forces." The center isn't open to the public yet, but when it is, a "sports and patriotic club" will operate there and reportedly the classes will increase the level of physical fitness for successful service in the Russian armed forces.

Seagal, star of movies like Under Siege, The Patriot and Machete, acquired Russian and Serbian citizenship in 2016. In 2018, he was appointed Russia's special envoy to the U.S.

As well as receiving the Order of Friendship medal for his work in supporting Russia, Seagal has received many gifts from the nation.

In October, he was given land by authorities in the prestigious Rublevka suburb near Moscow that was previously allocated for the care of children with cancer.

The Gorki Holding Co., which Seagal has a 26 percent stake in, received a huge plot of land in the Odintsovo district, according to Russian news outlet Baza.

The company intends to build an International Center for Martial Arts at the site, Baza reported. Seagal's company received the land without bidding, and Moscow authorities justified the decision by saying the company will create jobs for the facility's construction.