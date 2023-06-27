Couple Drop Stockton Rush Lawsuit Over Their Delayed $200K Titanic Dive

A couple who earlier this year mounted a lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush over claims the company refused their requests for a refund of a deposit for a trip to the Titanic wreck have withdrawn their case.

The notice of voluntary dismissal filed on behalf of Orange County, Florida residents Marc and Sharon Hagle on Monday comes after Rush was among five people thought to have perished on board the Titan submersible when it imploded near the famous shipwreck.

In a statement to various local outlets, the pair said they had ended the lawsuit "in light of these tragic events," adding: "Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect and dignity are more important to the human soul."

The vessel lost communications with its surface ship on the morning of June 18, and a debris field was uncovered by a search and rescue operation on Thursday.

Main image, an undated photo shows the submersible Titan beginning a descent. Inset, OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush. A lawsuit against Rush was dropped on Monday after he was presumed dead onboard the sub. OceanGate

The submersible had been descending to view the Titanic wreck as part of a commercial voyage. Alongside Rush, those presumed dead are billionaire Hamish Harding, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Since its disappearance, historic concerns about the safety and construction of the submersible have re-emerged, including a former employee suing the company over safety issues in 2018, and a warning from the Marine Technology Society about OceanGate not allowing independent testing of the craft.

Submersible experts have questioned the novel design of the underwater craft, while others reportedly warned Rush directly about their worries only to be brushed off.

The company said in 2019 that bringing in an outside entity was "anathema to rapid innovation." Its website states that the Titan was designed for depths of more than 13,000 feet and had a real-time hull health monitoring system that provided "unparalleled safety."

The lawsuit withdrawn this week from Florida's Ninth Judicial Court involved alleged development concerns with the submersible, which at the time was named Cyclops 2.

The original complaint, filed on February 15, claimed that the vessel "was not yet fully developed" when expeditions on it were announced in 2016.

On November 28, 2016, the Hagles signed a contract with OceanGate to participate in an expedition, the lawsuit says, and made a combined deposit of $20,000 on November 14. Further payments, of $40,000 once Cyclops 2 had made its first dive and $55,129 on February 1, 2018—approximately four months ahead of the planned trip date—were then expected.

Court documents say that by mid-2017, the Hagles "suspected… that Cyclops 2 was not going to be ready for its initial dive" and requested a refund of their deposit. On September 27 that year, Rush was said to have traveled to their home in Orange County to persuade them not to pull out of the trip.

During that meeting, the lawsuit alleged Rush "expressly, unequivocally, and without exception represented to Plaintiffs that if they had any questions or concerns as to the integrity of Cyclops 2 and/or the timing of the expedition if it were to be delayed, they could request, and would receive, a full refund of all monies paid with no questions asked."

On January 30, 2018, OceanGate was said to have sent a new contract to replace the old one, calling on the Hagles to pay the full remaining amount for the trip, $190,258, which the complaint said they did on February 6 that year. This brought the total paid by both to $210,258.

The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel in Everett, Washington, on June 21, 2023. A lawsuit withdrawn this week from Florida's Ninth Judicial Court involved alleged development concerns with the company's submersible. David Ryder/Getty Images

It went on to say that two months after the money was wired to OceanGate, the trip—which had been scheduled for June 2-9, 2018—was canceled.

"The stated reasons for the cancellation was that OceanGate had not had sufficient time to conduct the full series of tests and dives needed to certify the Titan to the depth necessary to reach the Titanic," the lawsuit alleged.

After rescheduled trips were canceled again in 2019 and 2020, for a variety of stated reasons, the Hagles requested a full refund from the company. The lawsuit claimed that OceanGate told them that either they participate in a planned trip in July 2021 or "they would not be entitled to a refund or credit."

The case alleged one count of fraudulent inducement, another of deceptive and unfair trade practices.

Rush made no representations in the case before his death, court records show. Newsweek approached OceanGate via email for comment on Tuesday.

The same day the Hagles voluntarily dismissed their own case, they told local news outlets WESH 2 and Fox 35 in a statement: "Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives.

"We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans."

They added: "We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones."

Newsweek approached Ronald Edward Jr., the Hagles' lawyer in the case, via email for comment on Tuesday.