The Story of How a Feline Slowly Became a 'Police Cat' Delights Internet

A cat named Daisy has melted hearts on the internet after a video telling the story of how she joined the police force went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by her owner under the username pc_daisy, tells Daisy's story, detailing every step, from when she first surprised her dad at work to when she was awarded her own police warrant card.

The heartwarming post opens with a caption that says: "How I became a police cat."

"One day it was raining my dad wasn't home, so I let myself in the police station through an open window. He took me home time and time again. And again. And… again.

"I gave them my best puss-in-boots eyes, made some higher-ranking friends than my dad, so he couldn't kick me out all the time. And even brought them presents."

At this point the video shows a police officer carrying a small, dead bird and then Daisy with a dead mouse in the police station.

"Eventually, I ground him down and he let me stay, I made friends, and even got my own warrant card! I got my own vest," the caption says. "I soon became part of the furniture in all departments…Now I spend my days chilling in the office."

Cats are the second most popular domestic animal in the United States, behind only dogs, and approximately 32 million households own at least one. There are currently more than 76,811,305 dogs and 58,385,725 cats in America.

The video quickly proved to be a hit, receiving over 1.5 million views and 238,800 likes so far.

One commenter, Rebecca Jane, said: "How I became a police cat… *press follow button immediately*."

Khy wrote: "I actually felt like the cat was telling this story."

Itzxjae added: "How did she know where you work? Nvm, she's a DETECTIVE."

Another user, Sarah P said: "Ok I have to say if that officer showed up at my house I would admit to crimes I had no clue about just for cuddles and pets…"

Akasha and Cowboy said: "Give the cat a raise! He's putting in the work!"

And irlcda joked: "That's now the Sargent. Or whatever you call the highest-ranking police officer."

Newsweek reached out to pc_daisy for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.