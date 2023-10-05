Moment Stray Cat Decides to Spend All Her 9 Lives With Woman Melts Hearts

The exact moment a woman was joined by a friendly feline while on vacation has racked up 3.3 million views in less than 24 hours.

The viral video, shared by Louise (@loumayyy), is likely to be every cat lover's dream. The young woman looks like she's on cloud nine as a stray cat makes herself comfortable on her sun lounger. To watch the video, click here.

It seems like the pair had an instant connection as the tabby cat isn't afraid to put her guard down. She sprawls across the sun bed and laps up the love.

The video, captioned: "She had me at meow," already boasts over 500,000 likes.

A file photo of a woman sitting on steps holding a black cat. A stray cat bonding with a woman has recently melted millions of hearts on TikTok. Valeriy_G/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The text layered over the adorable footage says: "The moment a stray cat on your all inclusive holiday realizes it wants to spend the rest of its 9 lives with you."

Dr Sarah Merrett, a clinical veterinary officer, told Newsweek: "We can see from the video that this cat is content in her environment, and has a choice over where she spends her time, and who she interacts with. This appears to be a well-practiced behavior and the cat is likely used to seeking attention at the resort."

Merrett, who works for U.K.-based charity Cats Protection, said: "We generally find that cats adopted from abroad are used to living outdoors in a warmer climate and when imported into the UK, will experience high levels of stress, both due to the journey, but also adapting to life as a house pet.

"The complete change in their environment is often detrimental to the welfare of these cats. There's also a risk of introducing feline disease. We generally advise people who take pity on, or enjoy the company of, overseas cats to donate to a local animal rescue organization who can ensure they receive preventative healthcare such as neutering and support them in their environment."

There's no denying the woman's bond with the cat is cute, but it's important to know the risks when it comes to petting a homeless animal. The CDC states animals can sometimes carry harmful germs that can spread to people and cause illnesses – known as zoonotic diseases, or zoonoses.

Germs can be spread through direct contact, by being bitten by a tick or a flea, or by indirect contact such as through pet habitat or pet food.

Over 2,400 TikTok users commented on the video, and many of them begged the woman to take the feline home.

"Please tell me you are taking her home, I truly believe animals choose us for a reason. She sees home in you," said one user.

Another said: "I want to see y'all life together forever."

Newsweek reached out to @loumayyy for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

