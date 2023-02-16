Hearts Melt as Stray Cat Leads Woman to Her Baby Kitten: 'She Chose You'

A stray cat has melted hearts all over the internet after a video went viral of the animal leading a woman to its new kitten.

The footage, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the woman, under the username Diazjourney2health, shows the stray cat walking ahead of her. It waits for the woman to catch up before leading her to the little kitten, waiting by a tree in the backyard.

The post comes with a caption that explains: "Stray cat I've been feeding led me to her baby!" In the video, the woman can be heard saying: "Oh I see her. You led me to your baby. She's so soft! I don't know if it's a boy or [a] girl. Look mama's letting me pet her!"

According to East Shore's Veterinary Services in Connecticut, cats tend to select a family that offers food and shelter, according to their tastes.

"Today, many stray cats that roam freely throughout their imaginary territories of about 200 acres each choose their families the same way," the vets wrote. "Many of them are fed by different families for years until they select the one that provides the safest place and the most comfortable conditions."

The TikTok video has quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving more than 3.6 million views and 560,900 likes so far.

One user, corona_a95, commented: "that's not a stray cat anymore, they are your cats now." And missfox1974 wrote: "She trusts you and that's huge for a stray cat. She chose you and her baby is so cute."

Jordan added that "the cat distribution system strikes again, enjoy your new family members!"

Jaclyn wrote: "She really trusts you. I was feeding a stray cat and one night she literally carried her babies to me one by one. I took them all in." Maris posted: "I had a stray cat I never interacted with look at me, leave and come back with a kitten she left me with it."

Another user, Jennifer Tobias, commented: "She's asking you for help." And Charlene wrote: "She trusts you completely or she would have never exposed her baby to you or allowed you to touch the little kitten."

Jro0212 wrote: "The way she looks at you with complete trust." And Janie added: "Oh my goodness. They're your family now." Becks posted: "Looks like you have a couple of new cats!"

Newsweek reached out to Diazjourney2health for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.