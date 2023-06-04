Politics

Student Loan Payment Pause Ending Will Hurt the Economy, Expert Warns

By
Politics U.S. Politics Joe Biden Donald Trump Supreme Court

The forthcoming end of the student loan payment pause could have a "severe" impact on the broader economy, according to one economist.

The monthly payment requirement for student loan borrowers was first paused by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 in response to the disastrous economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been extended multiple times in the years since, on account of the continued strains of the pandemic, and most recently, by President Joe Biden in response to pushback against his loan forgiveness plan.

Biden last year introduced a plan to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for all borrowers under a certain income level. The plan has hit various legal snags, however, as lawsuits from Republican-controlled states have attempted to block the plan's implementation, despite its popularity among citizens. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of the plan by the end of June, with most observers predicting that the conservative majority will side against it.

Biden extended the loan pause for 60 days after the June 30 Supreme Court deadline. This end to the loan repayment pause was recently codified as part of the deal brokered between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling. This means that the president will likely have no ability to continue the pause any further, no matter how the court rules on his forgiveness plan.

student loans impact on economy
Above, a photo of protesters calling for student loan cancellations. An economist recently predicted that the resumption of student loan payments at the end of the summer will cause of "severe" economic contraction in the U.S. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, the 45 Million

Speaking with Insider for a piece published on Sunday, Marshall Steinbaum, an economist and economics professor at the University of Utah, predicted that the U.S. could be "looking at a pretty severe fiscal contraction" once borrowers begin making loan payments again.

"I think it's clear that the fact that people have more spending power means they can spend more, and that's good for aggregate demand," Steinbaum said. "It's just a more onerous way of operating a lending portfolio of trying to collect debt that fundamentally can't be collected and trying to squeeze the borrowers as much as possible in order to make that debt collectible. And that's very bad for the macroeconomy."

In previous interviews, he also told the outlet that the repayment pause has not had any sort of negative impact on the economy, and has in fact put roughly $500 billion back in the pockets of borrowers, according to the Department of Education.

In response to the resumption of loan payments, some borrowers have taken to Twitter to suggest a mass boycott. One Twitter user claimed that with a large enough collective action, institutions "wouldn't be able to do s***" about collecting due payments.

Newsweek reached out to the White House press office via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC