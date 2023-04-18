Culture

Superbad's Christopher Mintz-Plasse Slams Sportscenter Over Engagement Jab

By
Culture Twitter Espn Engagement Social media

Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse has called out ESPN's SportsCenter for hiding his tweets, after he poked fun at them over a post they wrote about him.

Mintz-Plasse and his fiancée Britt Bowman were featured on SportsCenter as they attended a recent Celtics game in the NBA, as they flashed Bowman's engagement ring. SportsCenter later tweeted a picture of the pair, which the actor took issue with, and he hit out again after SportsCenter started to hide his original tweet.

SportsCenter are using the new Twitter tool that allows people to hide replies they don't like from their original tweets, but Superbad actor Mintz-Plasse noticed right away.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Superbad and in 2017
Christopher Mintz-Plasse is seen in 2007's Superbad (left), and pictured in Los Angeles in 2017 (right). Mintz-Plasse took issue with a tweet sent out by SportsCenter after it featured a picture of him aged 18, on its Twitter account. Paul Archuleta/Sony Pictures Releasing / FilmMagic

"McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse was with his fiancée at the Celtics game on Saturday. Time flies," the SportsCenter Twitter account wrote. It used a picture of the couple at the top, and a picture of Mintz-Plasse taken in 2008 at the premiere of the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He was 18 at the time the picture was taken.

"Guys wtf is that bottom photo, you're just asking me to get destroyed in the comments," Mintz-Plasse wrote in response just five minutes after it was posted. For unknown reasons, SportsCenter censored the actor's tweet and hid it.

That meant that no one would be able to see Mintz-Plasse's reply unless they clicked on the option to see the hidden replies. After seeing he'd been moved into the hidden category, he spoke up again.

"Yo it was all jokes, why you hiding my reply Sportscenter. I was being self deprecating lol," he wrote. Other Twitter users started to get involved in the conversation from here, commenting how funny it is. Mintz-Plasse took the time to reply to a number of fans, mainly because he was waiting for a friend at the airport at the time.

Finally, someone offered Mintz-Plasse a satisfactory explanation as to why SportsCenter were seemingly choosing to hide his tweets.

"All ESPN affiliate accounts auto mute profanity, which includes acronyms like w t f lmao," wrote Twitter user @SaladinTheThird. "Ooooooo ok gotcha, thanks for the heads up," Mintz-Plasse replied.

Newsweek has asked ESPN for comment by email.

Mintz-Plasse and his partner Bowman attended Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. While there, the pair posed with the ring that the actor had given Bowman in December.

She confirmed on her Instagram that he proposed to her on Christmas Eve, 2022. The pair received messages of congratulations from the likes of Hilary Duff, Alison Brie, Nicholas Braun (Succession) and Angourie Rice (Spider-Man).

Hiding replies is a new feature implemented to Twitter under Elon Musk's reign. Anheuser-Busch was called out for hiding users replies recently after they hid comments criticizing their statement in the wake of the Bud Light boycott.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC