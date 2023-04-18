Superbad's Christopher Mintz-Plasse Slams Sportscenter Over Engagement Jab

Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse has called out ESPN's SportsCenter for hiding his tweets, after he poked fun at them over a post they wrote about him.

Mintz-Plasse and his fiancée Britt Bowman were featured on SportsCenter as they attended a recent Celtics game in the NBA, as they flashed Bowman's engagement ring. SportsCenter later tweeted a picture of the pair, which the actor took issue with, and he hit out again after SportsCenter started to hide his original tweet.

SportsCenter are using the new Twitter tool that allows people to hide replies they don't like from their original tweets, but Superbad actor Mintz-Plasse noticed right away.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is seen in 2007's Superbad (left), and pictured in Los Angeles in 2017 (right). Mintz-Plasse took issue with a tweet sent out by SportsCenter after it featured a picture of him aged 18, on its Twitter account. Paul Archuleta/Sony Pictures Releasing / FilmMagic

"McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse was with his fiancée at the Celtics game on Saturday. Time flies," the SportsCenter Twitter account wrote. It used a picture of the couple at the top, and a picture of Mintz-Plasse taken in 2008 at the premiere of the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He was 18 at the time the picture was taken.

"Guys wtf is that bottom photo, you're just asking me to get destroyed in the comments," Mintz-Plasse wrote in response just five minutes after it was posted. For unknown reasons, SportsCenter censored the actor's tweet and hid it.

McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse was with his fiancée at the Celtics game on Saturday ❤️



Time flies 😅 pic.twitter.com/uCImfi1Caj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

That meant that no one would be able to see Mintz-Plasse's reply unless they clicked on the option to see the hidden replies. After seeing he'd been moved into the hidden category, he spoke up again.

"Yo it was all jokes, why you hiding my reply Sportscenter. I was being self deprecating lol," he wrote. Other Twitter users started to get involved in the conversation from here, commenting how funny it is. Mintz-Plasse took the time to reply to a number of fans, mainly because he was waiting for a friend at the airport at the time.

Yo it was all jokes, why you hiding my reply Sportscenter. I was being self deprecating lol — Chris Mintz-Plasse (@MintzPlasse) April 16, 2023

Finally, someone offered Mintz-Plasse a satisfactory explanation as to why SportsCenter were seemingly choosing to hide his tweets.

"All ESPN affiliate accounts auto mute profanity, which includes acronyms like w t f lmao," wrote Twitter user @SaladinTheThird. "Ooooooo ok gotcha, thanks for the heads up," Mintz-Plasse replied.

Newsweek has asked ESPN for comment by email.

Mintz-Plasse and his partner Bowman attended Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. While there, the pair posed with the ring that the actor had given Bowman in December.

She confirmed on her Instagram that he proposed to her on Christmas Eve, 2022. The pair received messages of congratulations from the likes of Hilary Duff, Alison Brie, Nicholas Braun (Succession) and Angourie Rice (Spider-Man).

Hiding replies is a new feature implemented to Twitter under Elon Musk's reign. Anheuser-Busch was called out for hiding users replies recently after they hid comments criticizing their statement in the wake of the Bud Light boycott.