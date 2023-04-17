Internet Slams Bud Light's Response After Weeks of Silence

The Bud Light controversy rumbles as the beer brand broke its silence on social media—but would-be boycotters responded with fury.

Earlier in April, Bud Light faced widespread criticism and calls for a boycott of its products after it sent personalized merch to transgender influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, faced calls for a boycott on all of its products as its stock sat untouched on store shelves, some people destroyed goods, share prices dropped and celebrities weighed in on the debate.

Anheuser-Busch products like Bud Light and Budweiser have faced a public boycott after collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney (inset). Drew Angerer / Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Outspoken Republican Kid Rock fired an assault rifle at multiple Bud Light cans in a viral video, while comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan called the whole ordeal "goofy."

Throughout all the discussion, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have remained relatively quiet, with Bud Light only posting its first social media post on Friday, April 14.

"TGIF?" The official Bud Light account tweeted out tentatively. The tweet received a couple of thousand likes, a few thousand retweets and over 25,000 comments.

The busy comment section was filled with people still seemingly furious about the collaboration with Mulvaney, people mocking those people, and typically for the internet, jokes and memes.

"Stop promoting transgender ideology," stated Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to Donald Trump.

Polish politician and member of parliament Dominik Tarczyński weighed in within the comment section to Bud Light's tweet. He wrote: "NO! Thank you."

British TV journalist and self-professed publican Adam Brooks suggested it was too late for Bud Light now. "Nah. You've blown it," he wrote.

Just as a viral video suggested Bud Light stands for something else, ("B**** you don't like it? Go home then") many popular comments made a new acronym out of the TGIF comment. "That Guy Isn't Female," wrote @MattsIdeaShop, and many other Twitter users, including member of the Oklahoma Senate, Nathan Dahm.

American lawyer and Republican Party official Harmeet K. Dhillon also made her feelings clear with a brief acronym of her own. "GTH," which we can safely assume stands for "Go To Hell." Later across the weekend, Dhillon added on Twitter: "Dylan Mulvaney controversy at Anheuser-Busch is giving the company a bitter sip of woke."

Controversial psychologist and right-wing social media presence Jordan Peterson also weighed in over the weekend.

He called for a "boycott" for Budweiser and Nike. The sports brand was also slammed after it hired Mulvaney to advertise its new range of sports bras. He also shared a link to a free service offering "woke alerts" to people who want to be aware when a company "caves to the woke mob," as put by the team behind the service.

On the same day that the Bud Light account shared its "TGIF?" message, the official account for Anheuser-Busch issued a statement from its CEO, Brendan Whitworth.

After discussing the history of the Anheuser-Busch brand, Whitworth suggested he was "focused on building and protecting" the brand's heritage.

"I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners," he wrote, ending with: "Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

This statement was also mocked by social media users and comedians such as Rob Delaney and the Hodgetwins. They pointed out that the best comments are available to read under the hidden replies feature, which was filled with angry messages aimed at the brand.