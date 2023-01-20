Supreme Court Engaged in 'Rank Cover-Up' Over Roe v. Wade Leak—Lou Dobbs

Lou Dobbs has said that the U.S. Supreme Court knows who is responsible for leaking a draft of its ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, but it is covering up the fact.

The political commentator, who hosted his own show Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network for almost 10 years, told conservative network Real America's Voice on Thursday that he believed Chief Justice John Roberts and the head of security at the Court know who the leaker is.

The Supreme Court issued a 23-page report into the matter on Thursday following an eight-month investigation, and the team investigating the leak "has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence."

"I think, it's, frankly, it's a rank cover-up on the part of the Supreme Court trying to avoid responsibility for one of the clerks, perhaps one of the justices or the other administrators," Dobbs told Real America's Voice.

"We know it had to be amongst that group, and the head of security for the Supreme Court, I fully believe, knows who it is," Dobbs went on.

Video of his comments was shared to Twitter by attorney and former Republican Ron Filipkowski. He wrote that Dobbs was suggesting Chief Justice Roberts was aware of the identity of the leaker, but Dobbs did not mention any of the justices by name in the clip that Filipkowski shared.

A draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked on May 2, 2022 that showed the Court was poised to overturn the historic precedent in 1973's Roe v. Wade, which had found a constitutional right to abortion. The draft majority opinion had been authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

The draft was published by Politico and, within 24 hours of the leak, Chief Justice Roberts had confirmed that the document was genuine. That led to calls for a probe into who was responsible for the leak, and the Court began its own investigation.

The Court's formal ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was issued on June 24, 2022, and the majority opinion, still authored by Alito, differed little from the draft published two months earlier.

In its report published on Thursday, the Supreme Court called the leak "one of the worst breaches of trust in its history" and "a grave assault on the judicial process."

Nonetheless, the Court's investigation failed to identify the source of the leak after investigators "conducted 126 formal interviews of 97 employees, all of whom denied disclosing the opinion.

"In time, continued investigation and analysis may produce additional leads that could identify the source of the disclosure," the report concluded.

"Whether or not any individual is ever identified as the source of the disclosure, the Court should take action to create and implement better policies to govern the handling of Court-sensitive information and determine the best IT systems for security and collaboration."

Newsweek has asked the Supreme Court for comment.