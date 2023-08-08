Supreme Court Sides With Biden in Fight Over Ghost Guns

Conservative Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberal justices to temporarily revive federal ghost gun regulations.

Ghost guns are homemade weapons or firearms that are typically purchased online and are untraceable to authorities due to the lack of a serial number, a lack of user ownership records, and no requirement for a background check.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas denied the application. The order was put on hold by a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas on July 5, which blocked ghost gun regulations nationwide.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) updated its regulations last year, making ghost guns and the kits used to assemble them identifiable under federal law.

Visitors walk down the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on March 22, 2023. On Tuesday, the Court revived federal regulations revolving around ghost guns. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.