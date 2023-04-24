Susan Rice Leaving Biden Administration Raises Eyebrows

Susan Rice's departure from the White House raised eyebrows on Monday, as it follows a report from The New York Times alleging her team ignored warning signs about the rise of migrant child labor in the United States.

President Joe Biden announced Rice's departure from her role as the chair of the Domestic Policy Council, which she has led since 2021, in a statement released Monday morning, offering praise for her work on various issues including immigration and healthcare. He noted that Rice's appointment surprised many political observers, as she previously served in roles focusing on foreign policy during the Obama administration.

"As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history," the statement reads. "But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work."

However, the timing of her departure sparked questions.

Just one week prior to her exit announcement, The New York Times reported that she and her team may have ignored warning signs about the rise of migrant child labor, which grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report alleged that Rice received a memo outlining concerns about the potential for labor trafficking and was briefed about concerns that a group of children released to one Alabama city could be working in poultry plants.

Andrew J. Bates, White House deputy press secretary told The Times that Rice did not receive this memo and was not told about the situation in Alabama.

Still, some individuals noted that her departure follows this report.

"Susan Rice is stepping down. Last week, we reported that she and her team ignored warnings about the explosion of migrant child labor in the US," tweeted Hannah Dreier, an investigative reporter for The Times.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson wrote: "A week after the New York Times reported Rice knew all along that illegal alien children were being forced into child labor in the US, and she ignored the reports."'

Meanwhile, others noted that the announcement comes as Biden is expected to announce his reelection campaign later this week. Despite concerns from some Democrats about whether Biden should run again, the president is set to make official his intentions to run for president again, potentially setting up a rematch against former President Donald Trump.

Some critics noted that Rice's announcement coincides with reports that Biden is set to announce a reelection campaign later this week.

"Susan Rice is stepping down. I guess she doesn't want to take the fall for this incompetent Administration," tweeted Juanita Broaddrick, a conservative commentator who has accused former President Bill Clinton of rape.

During Rice's tenure at the White House, she handled some of Biden's most high-profile and controversial issues including immigration, which Biden has taken heat from conservatives over. She previously worked as the National Security Adviser and United Nations Ambassador during former President Barack Obama's tenure.

Rice was reportedly considered as one of Biden's potential running mates, though he ultimately opted for then-Senator Kamala Harris.