T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Shares Rare Update After Affair Scandal

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, shared a rare Instagram post on Sunday, after her ex went official on the social-media platform with his former GMA3: Everything You Need to Know co-host Amy Robach.

Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, were taken off-air in December, after images of the couple on a weekend getaway were published in the media. At the time, Holmes had been married to Fiebig for almost 13 years. Robach and actor Andrew Shue had been wed for the same amount of time, having tied the knot one month before Holmes and Fiebig.

While Holmes and Robach were technically married to other people at the time their relationship was made public, it has been reported that both had been quietly separated from their spouses for months before the news broke.

T.J. Holmes and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, are pictured on March 2, 2020 in New York City. She has made a rare return to Instagram. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

In late August, Robach went Instagram official with Holmes in a low-key post that showed just their lower legs and running shoes-clad feet as they prepared to take part in this November's New York Marathon.

On Sunday, attorney Fiebig took to the image-sharing platform to post an Instagram Story of her own. The photo, a selfie, showed Fiebig smiling as she posed in a rain-covered coat.

Captioning the post, she wrote about a recent trip to London, England. "Seems the gutsy rain from this past week's visit to the London offices of @savethechildren followed me home to NYC this weekend," Fiebig wrote, adding the hashtag "#paddingtonstation."

From left: Marilee Fiebig poses in wet-weather wear; and smiles on October 1, 2012 in New York City. The attorney shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, marking a rare return to the platform. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The photo marked a rare return to Instagram for Fiebig, who last posted on her grid in May. Despite her split from Holmes, she has not deleted photos that show the news anchor with her and their daughter, Sabine, 10, in happier times.

In December, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig. He is also father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, whom he shares with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach is a mom to two girls—Ava and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Melrose Place alum Shue has sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt from a previous relationship.

While Fiebig has largely maintained a public silence since the split, she spoke out the matter in January for the first time through her divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Lehman told the Daily Mail in a statement. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Lehman added: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

