Marilee Fiebig Slams T.J. Holmes' 'Lack of Respect' Amid Divorce

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, has broken her silence on their divorce amid his alleged affair with Amy Robach.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, who co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know, are on hiatus from the Good Morning America spinoff. In November, U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail published images of the pair seemingly getting cozy at a bar, in a vehicle and on vacation.

In December, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage. The couple wed on March 1, 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine three years later. The broadcaster is also a father to Brianna and Jaiden, whom he shares with first wife Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach has been married to husband Andrew Shue, 55, since February 6, 2010. The Michigan native is a mom to two girls—Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh—and the Melrose Place alum has sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt from a previous romance.

On Wednesday, Fiebig spoke out about her split from Holmes for the first time through her divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Lehman told the Daily Mail in a statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Lehman added: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Fiebig made her Instagram account public again and shared several messages via her Instagram Stories on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"I'll take color over white lights any day. Happy Christmas Eve," she wrote on a photo of a Christmas tree.

The following day, Fiebig posted a selfie with Sabine. "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one … #washingtondcbound #family."

The attorney also subtly showed her support for Andrew Shue and his family when she "liked" an image posted by Nate Shue. "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23," he captioned the Instagram shot with his dad and brothers.

Holmes and Robach have not appeared on GMA3 since December 2, where they appeared to make fun of their off-screen drama.

"It's been a great week," Holmes told viewers during the broadcast, adding that he wanted it to "keep going and going and going."

Robach replied, "Speak for yourself," before adding, "I am very excited about the weekend—and I'm sure everyone else is, too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

Despite stepping away from the afternoon news program, however, Holmes and Robach have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The duo enjoyed lunch near Robach's New York City apartment on December 15 and were seen at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on December 26.

