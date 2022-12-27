T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's Relationship Timeline Amid Alleged Affair

T.J. Holmes has been married to his wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010, well before news of his alleged affair with his GMA co-anchor Amy Robach surfaced.

Holmes and Robach—who have co-anchored GMA3: What You Need to Know for the last two years—have been removed from the Good Morning America spinoff after the Daily Mail captured cozy photos of them together last month.

During their final broadcast, which aired on December 2, the pair appeared to subtly reference their alleged scandal days after the images were published.

"It's too bad it's Friday," Holmes said, which prompted Robach to ask, "Is it?"

Eleven days later on December 13, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly sent a memo to fellow network employees stating that the journalists would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

It is unknown at this time when, or if, they will return to the afternoon news program.

Holmes and Fiebig walked down the aisle on March 1, 2010, and share one daughter together, Sabine Holmes. The Arkansas native is also a dad to children Brianna Holmes and Jaiden Holmes with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

As for Robach, she wed Melrose Place star Andrew Shue on February 6, 2010. The 20/20 correspondent is a mom to daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue is a dad to his three sons from a previous relationship: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

In February 2014, Holmes gushed over his wife in an essay published by TheRoot.com as they geared up to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

"Not only is my marriage still intact, it's actually working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable. You see, I didn't fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn't understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?" the dad of three wrote in the feature.

Holmes added that his "eureka moment" came when the attorney helped him proofread "a business email."

"I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right," he said. "Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send. That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small."

2007

Holmes and his first wife, Amy Ferson split.

March 2010

Holmes and Fiebig said, "I do."

January 2013

The couple welcomes their daughter, Sabine into the world.

February 2014

In TheRoot.com essay, Holmes revealed "what has changed" since getting married to Fiebig.

"My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I've learned a second language, I'm healthier, I use the n-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I'm a better friend, I'm more forgiving than I used to be, I'm more involved in charitable work," he wrote.

"In every way, I'm better off because I'm married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her."

March 2017

Holmes praised his spouse on social media when she appeared in Ebony magazine for her work as the general counsel for Wilhelmina International, Inc.

"Whoa! What a hottie!!!! Beauty AND brains ... AND ballin'! Page 90! Current issue of @ebonymagazine. I want a woman like that! Oh, wait ... #proudMr #20women @marileefholmes."

June 2019

The University of Arkansas alum gushed over Fiebig once again when she was featured on the cover of Vanguard.

"Cover of Vanguard today. She'd be a good candidate for cover of @workingmother tomorrow. And one day, cover of @forbes!" he wrote on June 20, 2019, alongside a photo of her on the magazine. "When people use the phrase, 'out-kick your coverage' ... I give you Exhibit A: @marileefholmes. #covergirl #BabySabine."

March 2020

On their 10-year wedding anniversary, Holmes shared a tribute to his wife.

"This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but ... 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible."

November 2022

On November 30, the Daily Mail published pictures of Holmes and Robach on vacation in upstate New York, enjoying drinks at a bar and holding hands in a vehicle. Holmes deactivated his Instagram account.

December 2022

Fiebig shared several Instagram Stories amid the drama.

"I'll take color over white lights any day," she captioned a photo of a Christmas tree on December 24, according to a screenshot from The Sun. "Happy Christmas Eve."

The following day, she shared a pic with Sabine. "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one… #washingtondcbound #family," she said.

Holmes and Robach have been spotted on several occasions since news of their alleged romance broke. First, they were seen walking arm-in-arm together near her apartment in New York City on December 15. Then, the broadcasters were photographed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on December 26.

