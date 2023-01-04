Andrew Shue's Son Calls 2022 'A Doozy' Amid Amy Robach's Alleged Affair

Andrew Shue's son reflected on 2022 amid Amy Robach's alleged affair with T.J. Holmes.

Robach and Holmes are currently on hiatus from co-hosting GMA3: What You Need to Know after photos of the pair getting cozy were published by U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail in November.

In an email to fellow employees, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly wrote that Holmes and Robach would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

Despite their alleged drama, the twosome have been spotted out and about several times. First, they were seen walking arm-in-arm near Robach's apartment in New York City on December 15.

Then, on December 26, they were photographed at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia, where Holmes put his hand on her shoulder.

Shue and Robach tied the knot on February 6, 2010. Shue has three sons from a previous relationship—Nate, Aidan and Wyatt—and Robach is a mom to two daughters, Ava and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Holmes, meanwhile, filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig last month after nearly 13 years of marriage. They share one child together, daughter Sabine, and the Arkansas native is also a dad to Brianna and Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson.

On Sunday, Nate Shue took to Instagram to share a video montage of the past year and noted what he hoped for in 2023.

"2022 was a doozy," he told his nearly 2,000 followers. "Not sure what I'm wishing for in 23 but I've got a little faith it'll come. Love my people."

The post comes just days after Nate Shue posted a photo with his dad and brothers—which Fiebig "liked." Although Fiebig hasn't spoken about about the alleged cheating scandal or divorce, she recently made her Instagram account public again.

On December 24, the attorney shared a picture of a Christmas tree to her Instagram Stories.

"I'll take color over white lights any day," she captioned the shot. "Happy Christmas Eve."

In a separate post the following day, Fiebig posted a selfie with Sabine. "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one … #washingtondcbound #family," she said at the time.

Previously, Holmes gushed over his now estranged spouse in a 2014 essay for TheRoot.com. In the piece, he shared the positive way Fiebig impacted his life.

"My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I've learned a second language, I'm healthier, I use the n-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I'm a better friend, I'm more forgiving than I used to be, I'm more involved in charitable work," he penned.

"In every way, I'm better off because I'm married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her."

