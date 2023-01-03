T.J. Holmes Wrote He Was 'Better Off' Due To Marriage—'I Like Who I Am'

T.J. Holmes once gushed over his now-estranged wife Marilee Fiebig in a 2014 essay.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know star, 45, is embroiled in an alleged affair scandal with co-host Amy Robach, 49. In November, U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail published photos of the pair on several outings together, including on vacation and holding hands in a vehicle.

The broadcasters last appeared on the Good Morning America spinoff more than a month ago on December 2. During the episode, they appeared to make light of their alleged drama.

Holmes joked, "It's been a great week," before adding that he wanted it to "keep going and going and going."

"Speak for yourself," Robach laughed. "I am very excited about the weekend—and I'm sure everyone else is, too."

Holmes and Robach are on hiatus from the afternoon news program, and it's unclear if they'll return. On December 13, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly sent an email to fellow employees stating the twosome would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

Multiple outlets have since confirmed Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on March 1, 2010 and share a daughter named Sabine. Holmes is also a dad to Brianna and Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson.

As Holmes and Fiebig geared up to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in 2014, however, Holmes praised his spouse in an essay he wrote for TheRoot.com.

"Since 2010, I've woken up to, eaten my meals with, vacationed with, had sex with, done everything with the same one woman," he said.

While Holmes admitted he had "moments of self-doubt" on "how I'd handle commitment," they didn't have any "catastrophic issues" pop up in their marriage.

"Thing is, not only is my marriage still intact, it's actually working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable. You see, I didn't fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn't understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?" Holmes wrote.

The University of Arkansas alum added that his "eureka moment" came while writing a business email.

"I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right," he said. "Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send. That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small."

Holmes added, "I'm still the same guy at my core," but noted a lot has "changed" since walking down the aisle.

"My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I've learned a second language, I'm healthier, I use the n-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I'm a better friend, I'm more forgiving than I used to be, I'm more involved in charitable work," Holmes wrote.

"In every way, I'm better off because I'm married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her."

Holmes and Robach—who has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010—have been spotted on several occasions following their hiatus. Not only did they dine at a restaurant near her apartment on December 15, but they were also seen at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia on December 26.

While Fiebig has yet to speak out about the alleged cheating scandal directly, she recently reactivated her Instagram account.

"I'll take color over white lights any day," she captioned a photo of a Christmas tree. "Happy Christmas Eve."

On December 25, she posted an image with Sabine, noting she was "exhausted."

"Been counting down the days to this merry one… #washingtondcbound #family," she said.

