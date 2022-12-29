T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig Divorce Filing Comes After 12 Years Together

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig after he was spotted getting close with co-anchor Amy Robach.

Holmes and Fiebig have been married for over a decade and while neither has spoken publicly about the status of their relationship, US Weekly reported that they are now set to end their 12-year marriage.

Holmes has been the co-host of the Good Morning America spin-off, GMA3: What You Need to Know since 2020 where he works alongside Robach and Jennifer Ashton.

Here's a look back at Holmes and Fiebig's relationship in full.

When T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig got together

Holmes was previously married to journalist Amy Ferson, and they divorced in 2007. It's unknown when they got together, but the former couple shares two children: daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

Holmes and Fiebig met shortly after the divorce and eventually married in March 2010. Fiebig has had an accomplished career and was an attorney in the Atlanta area when they wed.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's marriage

Three years after getting married, the couple had a child—their first together and Holmes' third. They welcomed their daughter Sabine into the world in January 2013.

On the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote a public tribute to his wife, detailing the strength of their marriage in an open letter on TheRoot.com.

"Not only is my marriage still intact, it's actually working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable," Holmes wrote in March 2014. He said he later figured out why his marriage was "flourishing."

"My eureka moment came just this week as I was putting together a business email. I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right. Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send," he wrote.

"That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small."

They remained together over the following years as Holmes joined ABC News in September 2014. That December, he became the co-anchor of World News Now, before going on to become a co-anchor on GMA3: What You Need to Know in September 2020.

The same month, Fiebig shared a congratulatory post on her Instagram account, tagging both Holmes and Robach.

"So proud of you @officialtjholmes, not just for this moment, but for the raw grit, work and hustle that brought you here," Fiebig wrote.

Earlier this year, Holmes' 10-year anniversary message to his wife resurfaced and has been since resoundingly criticized.

the way i haven't stopped thinking about this horrendous caption since last night, it haunted my dreams, one of the most hateful things i've ever read https://t.co/4bVUAM1mjN — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) December 1, 2022

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's breakup

People reported that Holmes and Fiebig officially separated in August 2022. At the same time, Holmes' GMA3 co-host Robach also separated from her actor husband, Andrew Shue.

In November, the Daily Mail posted pictures of colleagues Holmes and Robach getting cozy with each other. Not long after the pictures were published, both deactivated their Instagram accounts, and they still remain down at the time of writing.

Both were reportedly pulled from the air by GMA3 bosses and they've yet to appear onscreen since.

Neither has spoken publicly yet, though on Christmas Day Fiebig wrote on her Instagram stories that she was "exhausted" in a selfie with her daughter, Sabine.

